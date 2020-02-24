New York Jets Combine Preview: NFL Draft Picks, Needs And Players To Watch

The rebuild is certain to begin in earnest for the New York Jets, who have both a lot to prove and plenty to build on after the 2019 season. They take this rebuild project into an offseason where they will need to add several impact players in both free agency and the NFL Draft.

In a way, the Jets are mired in an awkward spot. Their strong close to last season shows they are ready to compete. The season’s start, however, is evidence that they are nowhere near being a playoff team.

In what is the first true offseason with general manager Joe Douglas, who was hired after the conclusion of the NFL Draft last year, the building blocks for the Jets revolve around quarterback Sam Darnold on offense and safety Jamal Adams on defense. These two pieces are the core, this team’s spine. Nearly everywhere else on the roster, there are either glaring question marks or major depth concerns.

The Jets will have a good amount of salary cap space and hold the No. 11 pick in the first round of the NFL Draft. With needs all over the roster, the Jets have to balance their lack of star power (Adams was their only Pro Bowl selection) with the mentality to pragmatically and deliberately build up their baseline of talent on both sides of the ball.

The Jets need help along the offensive line, where they could well turn over 80% of their starters from a season ago. They likely will need to add a couple wide receivers. On defense, lack of depth at cornerback and the need for a pass rusher are pressing needs.

2019 Season in Review:

After a 1-7 start to the year, the Jets closed out strong, going 6-2 in the season’s back half. While this was a good way to finish things, the Jets only beat one playoff team all season and made a meal of a soft second half of the schedule. The wins were good, but this team is nowhere near being ready to challenge for the playoffs.

2020 Draft Position:

The Jets hold the No. 11 pick, the byproduct of their improved performance over the second half of the season seeing them fall from once holding the second pick in the draft at the midpoint of the season. They hold eight selections in total, including two in the third round.

It doesn’t seem likely that the Jets will trade up, given the needs of this team are multiple and varied. They could trade back in the first round and still get a starting offensive lineman (or two) that could help instantly.

For the right deal, trading back would be enticing.

Help Wanted. Help Needed:

At No. 11, the Jets will likely need to decide if they go offensive line. Andrew Thomas (OT, Georgia) and Tristan Wirfs (OT, Iowa) could both be available there. Both can help the Jets and a revamped offensive line immediately.

The Jets could face a dilemma though. They likely will need a wide receiver at some point in the draft and Jerry Jeudy (Alabama) and CeeDee Lamb (Oklahoma) are both explosive playmakers. Either could help an offense short on playmakers.

The offensive line, however, is likely the more pressing issue. Playmakers are a moot point if the quarterback doesn’t have the time to deliver the ball to his wide receivers because he’s under constant pressure.

Five Players the Jets Must Watch:

Tristan Wirfs – Capable of playing either tackle or guard, Wirfs is a big physical presence. The top offensive lineman in the Big Ten, with a good combine Wirfs can solidify himself as a top tackle (he’s also considered a possible guard on Sundays).

Andrew Thomas – Like Wirfs, Thomas can answer a lot of questions. If he comes in and measures well and shows good footwork, he can potentially rise to being a top 10 pick. Should he slip a bit in the draft, he’s still a starting quality right tackle for the Jets at No. 11.

Levante Bellamy – The Western Michigan running back was a late combine invite. After rushing for 1,472 yards and 23 touchdowns last year, Bellamy is a Day 3 pick who could step in behind Le’Veon Bell in the Jets backfield. He has NFL quality and a good Combine will raise his profile.

Harrison Hand – The Jets have major needs at cornerback and Hand, a Temple standout by way of Baylor, could fit those needs. He’s a solidly built prospect who plays physically but isn’t necessarily quick. Needs to show good awareness at the Combine as well as impress in workouts.

Colby Parkinson – There is a need at tight end for the Jets, who got solid production from Ryan Griffin last year before his injury. Parkinson is big (6-foot-7-inches) and has solid hands. Not elusive, he could be good value midway through Day 3. If he can show speed in the 40 and have solid agility, he could be a good value pick for the Jets.

Who Makes The Call and Recent Draft Hits and Misses?

This is the first draft featuring Douglas as the general manager and head coach Adam Gase’s second draft with the Jets. It remains to be seen how much power Douglas holds in these situations as he is seen as Gase’s hand-picked replacement for former general manager Mike Maccagnan.

The criticism of Maccagnan was his draft record, which was poor to say the least. His selection of defensive tackle Quinnen Williams drew (unfair) criticism last year. He also had busts such as quarterback Christian Hackenberg (second round) and Darron Lee (first round). Neither is still with the Jets.