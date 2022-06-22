Jets' Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Gifts Mom New Car

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner has gifts on the football field.

This week, he gave one off of it.

After securing his rookie deal, a four-year contract worth $33.5 million (including a $21.5 million signing bonus), Gardner decided to buy his mom a new Mercedes-Benz.

The No. 4 overall pick posted a couple photos on Instagram, showing video of the moment he showed his mom her new ride on his Instagram story.

"Another one off the checklist!!! Ma, I appreciate you for raising a great man," he wrote in the post's caption. "And thank you God for allowing me to make this happen. Love you both."

Gardner is set to embark on his rookie year with the Jets in 2022 after a magnificent college career at Cincinnati. Picked in the first round by New York a few months ago, Gardner is already fitting in with his new team.

"He’s a great zone corner, he can play man, he can do it all," Jets head coach Robert Saleh said shortly after Gardner was selected in April. "Football still comes down to third down, third and four, game on the line, everyone knows you’re in man coverage, everyone knows the ball is being thrown and who’s going to win. Sauce can do everything. He can play zone, he can play man, he can win in crunch time, he can run with the fastest guys, he can defend the biggest guys. He’s elite and really fortunate that we got him at four."

Asked recently what stands out about Gardner since he joined Gang Green, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said that Sauce never repeats errors and is constantly hungry to learn.

"If he gets beat, most of the time he just figure it out on his own because he has such a good football brain, and a thirst for the game and a thirst to get better and learn and grow," Ulbrich explained. "But if he doesn’t figure it out, he’ll go immediately to TO (Tony Oden), to Marquand (Manuel), myself, whoever and figure it out. And it doesn’t show up again. He’s going to have his lumps and his rookie moments which they all do, but at the same time there’s not going be a lot of them. Probably less than most."

