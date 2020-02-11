Trailblazer African-American Female Coach With The New York Jets Excited By Jennifer King Hire

The first African-American coach in the history of the NFL is thrilled to see Jennifer King joining the league as a full-time coaching intern. For Collette Smith, King’s hiring by Washington is a huge positive for the league’s further integration of women into the coaching ranks.

Two years ago, Smith made history when the New York Jets hired her to be a coaching intern to work with the defensive backs during training camp and preseason. Smith became the first woman hired to the Jets coaching staff and the first African-American woman to coach on an NFL sideline. While her time with the Jets was only to last during training camp, the signing of King full-time is another step forward for women to continue their ascent up the coaching and personnel chain in the league.

Over the weekend, Smith spoke to SportsIllustrated.com about the hiring of King by Washington. She will work with the wide receivers on the NFC East team.

In a profession largely dominated by men, Smith said that her knowledge of the game as a coach led to not only respect from the Jets players but many would seek her out to put in work after training camp.

“Several players, some of my defensive backs and other positions too including my favorite, who is Demario Davis – he always wanted to do extra drills and in particular defensive back drills,” Smith told SportsIllustrated.com.

“Even though he was a linebacker, he wanted to be able to cover receivers. He was and is a true leader.”

Smith’s jump into professional football began when she played for the New York Sharks of the Women’s Football League at 42-years old, retiring three seasons later. She was later a positional coach with the team for several years.

Her time two years ago with the Jets left an impression, she says. She was welcomed in the locker room and by much of the coaching staff as an equal. She advises King to not be afraid to share her knowledge of the game.

“To speak up, use your voice and be confident in your knowledge and foundation in football [that] you already have,

“And be open to learning more from seasoned coaches so you can be more fierce than you already are. Don’t be the woman coach there, be the best coach there on all levels.”

When she heard the news, Smith said she was elated. While this is a big step for women and in particular, African-American women in professional sports, Smith didn’t lose site of the fact that this is a moment worth celebrating.

Smith notes that “We women deserve to have equality in this game because we women love it just as much if not more than the men.”

“We women had to prove ourselves our whole life in everything we did and do. In my experience, I was welcomed with open arms by all the players and 99.9% of the coaches,” Smith said.

“Washington is a great organization so I don’t why they wouldn’t treat her any different than any other valued and knowledgeable coach, former player or student of the game, King is a standup and standout person so I trust she will be just fine. She makes me proud!”

Currently, Smith has her own company, BELIEVE N You, Inc. that “empowers the black community and youth.” She is also a frequently requested speaker to organizations and companies.