Could the Atlanta Falcons Trade Julio Jones to the New York Jets This Offseason?

Regardless of which quarterback is under center in green and white next season, here's one way the Jets could exponentially improve their offensive this offseason.

New York was listed as a possible suitor for Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones by Bleacher Report after ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported this week that the star has been "discussed" in trade talks.

The Falcons (4-11 in 2020) could decide to move the seven-time Pro Bowler as they transition to a new era in Atlanta, seeking to get draft picks in return as their rebuild begins. That's where the Jets come in, a franchise with a surplus of draft capital over the next few years and plenty of cap space.

Bleacher Report proposed that the Jets would send a 2021 first-round pick and 2022 second-rounder to Atlanta in exchange for Jones, who is under contract until 2023.

Don't worry, Jets fans. The No. 2 pick of the 2021 NFL draft—a pick that has the potential to change the franchise—wouldn't be part of this deal. The proposal includes the pick New York acquired from the Seattle Seahawks in the trade for safety Jamal Adams that went down before this season began.

Here's more from Bleacher Report's proposal:

The Jets will have two first-round picks, including the No. 2 overall selection, where they could either draft their next franchise quarterback or give current QB Sam Darnold some help on the offensive line or at wide receiver.



Assuming they don't take a receiver, they have enough draft capital that they could make a move for Jones without sacrificing their long-term rebuild. Along with two first-round picks, the Jets have the highest projected cap space for 2021 at around $81.6 million.



They could give up the first-round pick they acquired from the Seattle Seahawks to trade for Jones while still drafting either another offensive tackle or a new quarterback at No. 2 overall. The offense could look entirely different with a No. 1 receiver, a top draft pick and potentially a new head coach to replace Adam Gase.



Trading for Jones won't immediately turn the Jets into playoff contenders, but it would help.

Jones turns 32 in February and has battled hamstring issues recently, but when he's healthy, he's unquestionably one of the best wideouts in the NFL. Imagine an offense including Jets' leading receiver Jamison Crowder, standout rookie Denzel Mims and Jones?



Sounds like a recipe for success whether it's Sam Darnold at quarterback or a draft pick like BYU's Zach Wilson or OSU's Justin Fields.

In nine games this season, Jones has 771 receiving yards and 51 catches. This will end up as one of Jones' worst seasons of his career, granted he's only played fewer than 14 games one other time since his rookie season. Jones has led the league twice in receiving yards over the last six years, setting a career-high total of 1,871 yards in 2015.

Meanwhile, barring an outburst on Sunday, the Jets will finish with the worst offense in the NFL for the second straight season. New York averages 15.3 points and 275.3 yards per game entering Week 17, both last in the league.

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.