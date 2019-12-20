Dan Fouts on Week 16: 'The Strength of the Jets Right Now is Gregg Williams’ Defense'

Despite coming off a tough loss last Thursday night at the Baltimore Ravens, the New York Jets defense is the strength of this team. So says former All-Pro quarterback Dan Fouts, who will call this Sunday’s Jets home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Jets (5-9), lost 42-21 in Week 15 at the Ravens in a game that they played without Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams and rookie first round pick Quinnen Williams, the team’s starting defensive tackle. And while the Steelers (8-6) are battling for a playoff spot, they are starting Devlin Hodges, an undrafted rookie free agent at quarterback.

For Fouts, a six-time Pro Bowl selection who twice was named All-Pro during his career with the San Diego Chargers, the Jets defense has the chance to make this a tough game. Fouts will be the analyst for the game on CBS this weekend.

“The Steelers should be very aware of the N.Y.Jets wanting to spoil their playoff hopes because their offense has struggled,” Fouts said.

“The strength of the Jets right now is Gregg Williams’ defense and the fact that they’ve held opponents to under 90 yards-a-game rushing. That puts the onus squarely on Devlin Hodges to get the job done by bouncing back from last week’s disaster.”

The “disaster” that Fouts is referring to is the Steelers own tough loss in Week 15, a 17-10 home defeat to the Buffalo Bills.

In that game, Hodges had four interceptions. He also was sacked four times.

Unlike the Steelers, the Jets don’t have the postseason to play for. Instead, there is pride and positioning for 2020. But there defense has been good this year. The Jets are tenth in total defense and are second in the league against the run.

Fouts sees the season’s final two games as important for what the Jets are trying to build moving forward.

“If they can win their last two games they finish at 7-9 and have some real positive feelings going into the off-season. Guys are playing for jobs now,” Fout said.

“This is audition time whether it’s for the Jets or another team. Everything they do is on tape and will be viewed by everybody in the league. That should be motivation enough for the Jets to go out there and play their best.”