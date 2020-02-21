NFL Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah Highlights Tristan Wirfs As Player With The Most To Prove At NFL Combine

The one NFL Draft prospect with the most to gain from next week’s NFL Combine is a player who is among the most popular picks to the New York Jets in mock drafts.

According to NFL Analyst Daniel Jeremiah, Tristan Wirfs is the player with the most to gain from the NFL Combine. The Iowa tackle, a multi-year starter, has been a popular first round mock pick to the Jets, who select at No. 11.

Wirfs, despite playing tackle at Iowa where he was a three-year starter including as a true freshmen, is projected by some draft insiders as a guard. He is part of a talented group of offensive linemen in this year’s draft class, including Alabama’s Jedrick Wills and Georgia’s Andrew Thomas.

“I think he's somebody that has a chance to be an All-Pro guard. And I know he's played tackle, he's played on the right and the left. And he's a good tackle. I think he can play tackle in the NFL. I think he has a chance to be an elite guard,” Jeremiah said Friday during a media call.

“He's got some issues -- oversetting, that can be cleaned up a little bit. I just thought he'd be better if he had neighbors on each side. But in terms of having something to gain, if he goes out there and puts on an athletic show, which I've heard there's a chance he does, then he could kind of put that to bed and say, look, I am a tackle. I'm not sliding inside; that's what I am. I think he has a chance to help himself there.”

Jeremiah, a former quarterback at Appalachian State, has spent time with several NFL organizations as a scout, including the Baltimore Ravens and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ranked among the worst offensive lines in the league last year, the Jets will need to make re-stocking the unit a priority in both free agency and the draft. Wirfs as well as the aforementioned Thomas, have gained popularity in recent weeks as targets for the Jets at No. 11.