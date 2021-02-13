Former Wide Receiver Chris Hogan Declares For Premier Lacrosse League Entry Draft

Veteran wide receiver Chris Hogan is taking his talents to the Premier Lacrosse League.

The two-time Super Bowl champion, who played for four different teams over nine years in the NFL, announced on Saturday that he has declared for the Premier Lacrosse entry draft next month.

"I have signed with Premier Lacrosse for the 2021 season," Hogan tweeted. "As many of you know, my roots are in lacrosse, and I’m excited to fight for a roster spot with the best in the world!"

Hogan, 33, played lacrosse at Penn State. In his final season with the Nittany Lions, the midfielder and captain led Penn State with 29 goals, earning a First Team All-ECAC selection.

The former wide receiver didn't explicitly say if his football career is over. The draft takes place on March 25.

After breaking into the league with the Buffalo Bills just over a decade ago, Hogan's best years came with the Patriots. He won two Super Bowl rings in a three-year stint with New England from 2016 to 2018.

In the 2016 AFC Championship game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Hogan set a career-high with 180 receiving yards on nine catches and two touchdowns. Hogan had another 100-yard performance in the Super Bowl the following season, going off for 128 receiving yards on six catches with a touchdown in the Patriots' loss to the Eagles.

This past season, with the New York Jets, Hogan caught 14 passes for 118 yards in five games. Hogan's season ended prematurely when he suffered an ankle injury in Week 5 and was released two months later.

If Hogan has played his final NFL snap, his career comes to a close with 216 career receptions, 2,975 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns in 100 games (39 starts).

