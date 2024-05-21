Jets Country

Former New York Jets Safety Jamal Adams to Visit Baltimore Ravens

According to reports, former New York Jets safety Jamal Adams will visit the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday.

Kade Kistner

Jan 25, 2020; Kissimmee, Florida, USA; New York Jets safety Jamal Adams (33) during AFC Practice at
Jan 25, 2020; Kissimmee, Florida, USA; New York Jets safety Jamal Adams (33) during AFC Practice at / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Former New York Jets safety Jamal Adams will be visiting the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The former All-Pro safety spent three seasons with the Jets before spending the last four with the Seattle Seahawks.

Adams is a three-time Pro Bowler and has earned one First Team All-Pro. Adams has dealt with injuries over the last few seasons that kept him out of eight games in 2023 and all but one in 2022.

While with New York, Adams experienced his most consistent play and missed just two games in three seasons.

While no longer the All-Pro player he once was, he could bolster a Ravens secondary that already includes Marcus Williams, Kyle Hamilton and first round pick Nate Wiggins.

The 28-year-old still feels like he has a lot left in the tank and something left to prove. Perhaps he can find a home with Baltimore and remain healthy. If so, the Ravens could have one of the stronger secondaries in football.

Published
Kade Kistner

KADE KISTNER

Kade Kistner is the publisher and beat writer for Sports Illustrated's Inside the Phillies. An alumnus of Tulane University, Kade graduated in 2017 with a degree in Latin American Studies and a minor in Spanish. Upon graduation, Kade commissioned into the United States Navy and attended Naval Flight School in Pensacola, Fl. He served as a Naval Aviator and was stationed in Jacksonville, Fl.  During his time in school and the Navy, Kade began covering the MLB and NFL with USA Today, SB Nation, and Sports Illustrated.  Kade covered the New Orleans Saints, Texas Rangers, and numerous other teams within the Sports Illustrated network before launching Inside the Phillies, Inside the Astros, and Inside the Cubs. You can follow him on Twitter at @KadeKistner, or if you have any questions or comments he can be reached via email at kwkistner@gmail.com.