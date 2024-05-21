Former New York Jets Safety Jamal Adams to Visit Baltimore Ravens
Former New York Jets safety Jamal Adams will be visiting the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The former All-Pro safety spent three seasons with the Jets before spending the last four with the Seattle Seahawks.
Adams is a three-time Pro Bowler and has earned one First Team All-Pro. Adams has dealt with injuries over the last few seasons that kept him out of eight games in 2023 and all but one in 2022.
While with New York, Adams experienced his most consistent play and missed just two games in three seasons.
While no longer the All-Pro player he once was, he could bolster a Ravens secondary that already includes Marcus Williams, Kyle Hamilton and first round pick Nate Wiggins.
The 28-year-old still feels like he has a lot left in the tank and something left to prove. Perhaps he can find a home with Baltimore and remain healthy. If so, the Ravens could have one of the stronger secondaries in football.