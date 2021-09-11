How the Jets Are Preparing to Face Christian McCaffrey: 'It's Going to Take the Entire Defense'

When the Panthers' offense takes the field on Sunday in Carolina, the Jets will have their hands full on defense.

There's quarterback Sam Darnold, set to do some damage by airing it out in his first game against his former team. Wideout Robby Anderson is also due for a revenge game, leading a talented group of wide receivers against a young secondary.

Carolina's most dangerous asset on the offensive side of the ball, however, will start in the backfield. It's running back Christian McCaffrey.

The former first-round pick is a nightmare to defend, a player that you can only hope to contain, never completely stop.

"It’s going to take the entire defense," defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich told reporters this week. "We’re going to have to play really sound, fundamental football. We’re going to have to set edges at all levels of defense, whether it be the d-line, linebackers, secondary. Then you get population to the ball and tackle really, really well. Assume that the guy that’s approaching is going to miss the tackle and assume that it’s going to take all 11 to get him down."

McCaffrey played in just three games last year, a season full of injuries, but don't let that lack of production serve as a deception. In 2019, the Stanford product was practically unstoppable, racking up 1,387 rushing yards along with 1,005 receiving yards. That's good for 2,392 total yards from scrimmage on 403 touches with a total of 19 touchdowns over 16 games, all career-highs.

In other words, as head coach Robert Saleh uttered this week, McCaffrey is one of the best players in the National Football League.

"He’s great out of the backfield, he’s great running the football, he’s got tremendous vision and acceleration," Saleh said. "I think what people really take for granted with him is the way he gets 0 to 60, and how fast it happens. You think you have time when he comes out of his break to run it down, make a tackle, but all he does is separate."

Saleh quipped that if McCaffrey sees a defender and can size them up, they won't be able to tackle him. So the plan for this young and inexperienced defense is to send 11 hats to No. 22 whenever the football is in McCaffrey's hands.

"We all understand it's going to take 11 of us getting to the ball to make sure we take care of him," veteran safety Lamarcus Joyner said. "He's very quick and he's very strong. He's not just a fast, quick guy, he's very strong too. He can truck you or make you miss, or he can run by you, he's an elite running back in this league."

McCaffrey could be a game-wrecker on Sunday, taking advantage of a favorable matchup to fill the stat sheet. If the Jets can stick to their game plan and keep a lid on the running back's playmaking ability, however, it could be another story, keeping Gang Green's offense in striking distance down the stretch.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley reiterated the biggest key in facing McCaffrey.

"Just got to make sure we get 11 people to the ball once he gets the ball," the captain said.

Problem is, that's easier said than done.

