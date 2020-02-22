New York Jets NFL Draft Targets: Who Is Better, Jerry Jeudy Or CeeDee Lamb?

If there is any consensus about what the New York Jets might do with their first round pick, it is that there is no consensus.

Most agree that the Jets need offensive line help. There is also a pressing need at wide receiver that could address at No. 11 as well.

After all, the most mocked player to the Jets remains Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy, the consensus top wide receiver in the draft. After him, it has been Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs, who is gaining ground as the second-most picked player in mock drafts. A couple weeks ago, the third most popular pick to the Jets? Another wide receiver, Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb.

(That has changed in recent weeks as offensive tackle Mekhi Becton is currently the third most mocked player to the Jets, for what it’s worth).

That all is beside the point, however. The Jets have a pressing need at wide receiver, an issue on their roster that could be exacerbated if Robby Anderson leaves in free agency.

Which means that at No. 11, the Jets could well go after Jeudy or Lamb. Either player could be there at that point. In fact, both might be there.

If the Jets feel comfortable in their offensive line rebuild in free agency and feel they can add a starting caliber offensive lineman on Day 2, then they might go wide receiver. It is a risk but certainly a rational line of thinking.

And, the Jets might have to choose between Jeudy or Lamb. According to NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah, it isn’t easy to rank one higher than the other.

“It's tough to answer that question because I have them touching each other on my sequence list. They're a little bit different styles, but I think both of them would fit beautifully in that system. I mean, Jerry Jeudy, just what do you value a little bit more,” Jeremiah said on Friday in a conference call with the media.

“And I think you can make a case for either guy. Jerry Jeudy, you're going to get a little bit more separation. You're going to get a little bit more route polish... I think he's going to play primarily inside. I think he's going to be a slot.

“But then when you look at CeeDee Lamb, I think you get a little bit more of an outside guy who can play inside, but I'd like to keep him outside. And then you're going to get a little more physicality and toughness run after-catch with him. He's a little more of a contested catch player. If I'm looking at how does it fit with them, if you wanted a Z receiver and then maybe somebody that could come inside to the slot, gosh, I guess I would lean towards Jerry Jeudy on that one, for those two factors there.

“I think CeeDee Lamb, and I probably am going to play him outside, but he could do a little bit of everything as well.”

All of which could make an enticing option for the Jets, a team in need of a big time playmaker and home run hitter.

It is a deep draft for wide receivers, with Penn State wide receiver K.J. Hamler being a possibility for the Jets in the second round. Hamler is a speedy wideout with the ability to break plays.

Jeremiah is a former college quarterback at Appalachian State who has worked in the scouting department of several NFL teams.