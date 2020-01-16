Source: Jets Chad Alexander & Andrew Dollak at NFLPA Bowl Practice This Week

What will be the first NFL Draft under general manager Joe Douglas has seen the New York Jets understandably already busy this offseason. The Jets have a heavy presence at the week’s worth of practices at this weekend’s NFLPA Collegiate Bowl with two prominent player evaluators at practice.

The NFLPA Bowl, established in 2012, has quickly become one of the better college all-star games. This year, there is the usual mix of established players from blue-blood programs and a number of under-the-radar types from smaller schools, including one player from a Division II program.

The game is held annually at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA.

According to multiple sources, the Jets Director of Player Personnel, Chad Alexander, has been at the NFLPA Bowl practices this week. An addition to the staff brought in last June after the Jets named Joe Douglas as their general manager, Alexander was formerly the Assistant Director of Pro Personnel.

In addition, Andrew Dollak, the Jets scout responsible for the West Coast, has been at bowl week practices this week. Dollak is a bit of a new name to the team’s scouting department as he has been with the Jets since May, 2018. He joins after having spent time in the recruiting and personnel departments of Texas A & M and Arizona State.

All told, over 200 representatives from all 32 NFL teams are at the event. The game will be broadcast live this Saturday night on the NFL Network.

Practices are more valuable for the scouts than the game itself, allowing close access to evaluate players. Often, players will meet with teams for informal interviews at the practice, either on the field or the hotel in the evening.

Some notable players currently on the Jets roster have utilized the NFLPA Bowl to help springboard their professional careers. Offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (2012) and linebacker Avery Williamson (2014) both played in the game though neither player was drafted by the Jets.