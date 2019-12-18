Jets Get Big Boost in Return of Adams & Williams This Week

It is a big boost for the New York Jets this week with the return of safety Jamal Adams and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams to the practice field on Wednesday. Both players were listed as ‘limited’ by head coach Adam Gase in Wednesday’s press conference with the media.

Adams (ankle) and Williams (neck) did not practice last week in the lead up to the Jets Week 15 game at the Baltimore Ravens. Adams hadn’t played since he injured his ankle in Week 13 during the Jets 22-6 loss at the Cincinnati Bengals.

In the return of Adams and Williams, the Jets get back two difference makers to their defense ahead of this Sunday’s game. The Pittsburgh Steelers will be starting undrafted rookie free agent quarterback Devlin Hodges against the Jets.

“The fact that they’re limited today is positive. So we kind of have to see how it goes with them, see how they feel after,” Jets head coach Adam Gase told reporters at the team’s facility on Wednesday.

“I think it will kind of be a day-to-day thing with them, how do they feel the next day? So that’s kind of what we’re looking for.”

Against rookie quarterbacks this year, the Jets have feasted at times. They were dominant in recent weeks against Washington’s rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins and New York Jets Daniel Jones, the sixth pick in last spring’s NFL Draft.

Hodges, who was a four-year starter at Stanford, has been surprisingly solid this year and is 3-1 as a starter for the Steelers. But he is coming off a four-interception last week in a loss to the Buffalo Bills, a game where he was also sacked four times.