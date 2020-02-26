New York Jets Management Hail Wide Receivers at the NFL Combine Led by Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb

A New York Jets offense that was pedestrian at times last year – OK, much of the year – could be poised to add significant talent and speed this offseason. In what is a relatively strong group of wide receivers, this spring’s NFL Draft has the potential to give the Jets a much needed boost at wide receiver.

The Jets could well be down a couple of their top wide receivers from 2019, especially if Robby Anderson, second on the team in receptions and receiving yards, leaves in free agency. Even if Anderson were to return, the Jets need more speed and simply more talent at the position.

The signing of Josh Doctson as a free agent last week adds potential and depth at the position but the Jets still need to add one if not two starting caliber wide receivers. The good news is that given this class of prospects, the Jets could likely land an impact target on Day 2 of the draft.

This gives some flexibility for general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Adam Gase. If the Jets go offensive line in the first round with pick No. 11, which is their most pressing need of the offseason, then a starting caliber wide receiver could be available in the next round.

“You probably you heard every GM and coach talk about this wide receiver class. It’s a good one. Just watching them go across the stage. There’s a lot of talented players,” Douglas told reporters at the NFL Combine on Tuesday.

“We see how much the pass game affects the National Football League. We do feel good about this group. We’re going through our processes, we’re talking to a lot of guys here. We talked to a lot of guys at the Senior Bowl. And we’ll continue our processes getting those guys the best we can. There are some really good wide receivers in this class.

Saying that “Anytime you add speed to your team, that is a positive thing for the offense,” Gase’s offense could use a dynamic playmaker. The Jets offense was stale and predictable, not a surprise given the personnel on the roster.

This group of wide receivers, Gase said at the NFL Combine on Tuesday, is talented. It includes the likes of Alabama's Jerry Jeudy and Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb, both likely first round picks who the Jets could select at No. 11.

Players like K.J. Hamler (Penn State) and Tee Higgins (Clemson) could be Jets targets in the second round.

“There’s a lot of them, there’s a lot of them. The wide receiver group is a large group,” Gase said.

“There’s a lot of speed, there’s a lot of guys with experience. There’s a lot of guys who can do a lot of good things.”