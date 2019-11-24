Jets
Jets Reward Ryan Griffin, Tight End Gets New Contract

Kristian Dyer

Ryan Griffin certainly cashed in on his best game in the NFL, the New York Jets signing the tight end to a three-year extension on Saturday night. 

A free agent signing of the Jets on the eve of training camp, Griffin has certainly impressed and exceeded expectations. Last week in a win at Washington, Griffin registered five catches for 109 yards and a touchdown. So far this season, Griffin has 25 catches for 269 yards and what is a career-high four touchdowns, numbers that lead all Jets tight ends. 

In recent weeks, Griffin has become comfortable in the Jets offense and he’s involvement has grown. 

He has been a favorite target of quarterback Sam Darnold in recent weeks. In a Week 8 loss at the Jacksonville Jaguars, he had four catches for 66 yards and two touchdowns. He followed that a week later with six catches for 50 yards in a loss at the then winless Miami Dolphins. 

The deal is reported as three years, $10.8 million with $4 million in guaranteed money on the deal. It is the largest contract that the 29-year old Griffin has signed as a professional. 

Griffin was originally on a one-year contract worth $1 million. 

