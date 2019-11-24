Jets Reward Ryan Griffin, Tight End Gets New Contract

Ryan Griffin certainly cashed in on his best game in the NFL, the New York Jets signing the tight end to a three-year extension on Saturday night.

A free agent signing of the Jets on the eve of training camp, Griffin has certainly impressed and exceeded expectations. Last week in a win at Washington, Griffin registered five catches for 109 yards and a touchdown. So far this season, Griffin has 25 catches for 269 yards and what is a career-high four touchdowns, numbers that lead all Jets tight ends.

In recent weeks, Griffin has become comfortable in the Jets offense and he’s involvement has grown.

He has been a favorite target of quarterback Sam Darnold in recent weeks. In a Week 8 loss at the Jacksonville Jaguars, he had four catches for 66 yards and two touchdowns. He followed that a week later with six catches for 50 yards in a loss at the then winless Miami Dolphins.

The deal is reported as three years, $10.8 million with $4 million in guaranteed money on the deal. It is the largest contract that the 29-year old Griffin has signed as a professional.

Griffin was originally on a one-year contract worth $1 million.