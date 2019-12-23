Any hangover from Jamal Adams being hurt over the New York Jets willingness to explore deals on the trade deadline appears to have been settled. The Pro Bowl safety has bought into not just the team but the direction of the Jets rebuild.

Welcome news, for sure, as Adams is clearly the biggest star on this team.

On Sunday following the Jets ugly but impressive 16-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Adams took to social media hours after the game to sound off on not just win but the ramifications of the moment. The win improves the Jets to 6-9 on the year, ensuring them their best record since 2015 when they were 10-6 and in contention for the playoffs until Week 17.

This optimism is a turnaround from Adams following the trade deadline when he sounded off concern about the team’s interest in moving him. Jets management smoothed over the situation, explaining that they had fielded calls and done their due diligence when teams had reached out about Adams.

But, the Jets explained, they were not shopping their star safety, who is their only Pro Bowl selection this year. Adams has seemingly bought-in to the team’s rebuild as evidenced by his social media message after the game.

On Sunday, Adams had eight tackles in the Jets win over the Steelers.

The 6-9 record certainly is disappointing for a Jets team that hoped to be in playoff contention this year. But their injuries have been epic this year, including the loss of linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin), cornerback Trumaine Johnson (ankle), linebacker Avery Williamson (knee), center Ryan Kalil (knee), guard Brian Winters (shoulder) and wide receiver Quincy Enunwa (neck) – all of whom missed the majority of season to injury. Adams himself missed the last two games, having suffered an ankle injury during a Week 15 loss at the Cincinnati Bengals.

All those injuries have hurt the Jets’ depth, decimating the offensive line and the two-deep on both sides of the ball. The team, however, is on a 5-2 stretch after Sunday’s win, perhaps backing up Adams and his optimistic post.

That Adams recognizes the Jets having turned a corner is an encouraging sign that the biggest star on the roster is keen on where the revamped roster is going. It also is something positive for the Jets to sell this offseason to prospective free agents as Adams is a well-respected player throughout the league.