Jets' Joe Flacco Expects to Play While Zach Wilson Is Out

New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco sees himself securing playing time for the Jets after the Eagles trade, rather than just serving as a mentor for Mike White and Zach Wilson.

Mike White is starting at quarterback for the Jets on Sunday, but Joe Flacco says he expects to secure some playing time in the next few weeks as well.

Acquired on Tuesday from the Philadelphia Eagles, after rookie Zach Wilson went down with a knee injury, Flacco got to the Jets' facility on Friday. He attended meetings remotely in the days leading up to his arrival, citing "logistics" as the reason for the delay.

The veteran will be inactive Sunday against the Bengals, but he assured he won't need too much time to learn New York's offense.

"I've played long enough to be able to adapt as much as I can on the fly and be ready as quick as possible," Flacco told reporters.

The Jets have a short week after Sunday's matchup with the Bengals. On Thursday night, Gang Green travels to Indianapolis to take on the Colts. With Wilson out for the next two to four weeks, possibly heading to the injured reserve, head coach Robert Saleh will be choosing between Flacco and White to start that game.

As much as Flacco played for the Jets last year, electing to depart as a free agent this offseason, this is a completely different offense and culture in New York in 2021. Flacco enters the fold under a first-year head coach and first-year offensive coordinator with countless new faces on the offensive side of the ball, too.

Nonetheless, the veteran said he can pick everything up "relatively quickly."

"I've been in similar—I guess you can say the same—offenses," Flacco added. "There's always wrinkles that make it different in terms of how you're calling information, your motions, what you're calling, certain concepts. There's a lot of familiarity with it, there's just a process of getting back up to speed with it and seeing what they've installed, what they really like to run."

Asked if he was told what the plan would be regarding his role with the Jets when he was traded, Flacco said it would be a better question for Saleh or offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.

"I do see myself playing here at some point in the next couple of weeks," Flacco said. "I don't really know what they have in mind."

In five games with the Jets last year, backing up Sam Darnold, Flacco threw for 864 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions. His best performance came in prime time, tossing three touchdowns with 262 yards through the air against the Patriots on Monday Night Football in November.

READ: Mike White Reflects on Winding Journey to First NFL Start

White will be making his first NFL start this week. Whether Flacco starts next week (and beyond) or not, the quarterback said he will embrace a role as a mentor, if need be.

"When it comes down to it, I'm a team guy. I have a great relationship with guys. Whatever my role is, when I'm in that role, I'm going to do it," he said. “I will embrace that role. But at the same time, I think I’m here to—in the short term—help out as much as I can on the field.”

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.