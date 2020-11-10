Mekhi Becton Exits Jets-Patriots With Chest Injury, Declared OUT For Rest of Game

Jets rookie left tackle Mekhi Becton, one of the lone bright spots for New York this season, left Monday night's game early with a chest injury and will not return.

Becton came off the field after getting hurt on a 15-yard run by Frank Gore toward the end of the first quarter. New York confirmed Becton was getting evaluated for a chest injury.

Coming in to replace Becton at left tackle was second-year lineman Chuma Edoga. He was flagged for a holding call just a few plays after the substitution took place.

When the game resumed after the half, with New York up 20-10, Becton was officially declared out for the remainder of the contest. Cornerback Brian Poole (knee) was also ruled out.

The 6-foot-7, 363-pound tackle had missed two games already this season with a shoulder injury. He was listed on the Jets injury report this week with an ankle injury but was a full participant all week.

Becton has been praised for his play thus far through the first half of his rookie season. When the behemoth isn't taking strides with his fundamentals up front, protecting the quarterback and creating running lanes, he's dominating at the line of scrimmage and putting defenders on the ground.

Last week, on Sunday, Becton threw Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark into the air and onto the turf on just the first play from scrimmage.

"It don’t mean nothing if I don’t keep playing that way I’m playing," Becton said in a Zoom call after Thursday's practice. "I’ve got to keep tunnel vision, keep my head forward and keep my head down and keep working every day. I’m only a rookie, I haven’t done anything yet."

Here's more on Becton proving he should be one of the building blocks for the future of the New York Jets...

