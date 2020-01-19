SI's Jets Mock Draft 3.0: The First Three Rounds

All the mock drafts over the past week have become singular in the thought that the Jets should go offense in the first round of this April’s NFL Draft. Offensive line help is absolutely needed, but an intriguing argument can be made that wide receiver is an area of need on this roster.

Especially if Robby Anderson, second on the team in receptions and receiving yards, isn’t retained.

The Jets likely need to draft at least one immediate starter to upgrade the offensive line. There is also the likely need to take a developmental lineman or two to develop down the road.

A look at SI’s Jets Mock Draft 3.0, featuring just the first three rounds:

First Round (No. 11) – Tristan Wirfs (offensive tackle): This pick remains unchanged from a week ago in version 2.0 of this mock draft. Wirfs projects as a tremendous offensive tackle who might need a year along the right side of the line before being moved to Sam Darnold’s blindside.

He is physical and a throwback lineman who has the ability to slide and move down the field. He’s a decade long starter in this league.

Why Wirfs? In this mock, Andrew Thomas went off the board at No. 10 to the Cleveland Browns. Jerry Jeudy, the Alabama star and the best wide receiver in this draft, is tempting and still available. But Wirfs adds to the offensive line and can grow into an elite left tackle. He also adds some youth to a unit that was a bit on the older side last year.

He gives the Jets a building block piece.

Second Round (No. 48) – Justin Jefferson (wide receiver): In the national championship game, Jefferson had nine catches for 106 yards after having 224 receiving yards and four touchdowns in the semifinal win over Oklahoma. Wide receiver, as mentioned earlier, is a need for the Jets.

Why Jefferson? With the uncertainty surrounding Le’Veon Bell and the Jets need to add a running back this offseason, Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins was intriguing. But Jefferson has a good frame although he needs to pack on some muscle. If he is there in the second round, he’s a steal for the Jets.

Third Round (No. 68) – Zack Baun (defensive end): The need for an edge rusher to add to the rotation is always a priority for every NFL team. Baun is ready to contribute right away.

Why Baun? Fans want to load up on offensive line but adding depth to the pass rush, especially a young talent such as Baun, is important. He plays with a good pad-level and is a smart player. Not an elite athlete, Baun adds instant depth to the two-deep nonetheless. He’s a contributor and a solid one at that who should grow into a bigger role.

Third Round (No. 79) – Matt Hennessy (guard): The Temple lineman is a bit raw but has good size and strength. Will need a little time to develop but has potential.

Why Hennessy? The Jets will be adding veterans to the offensive line via free agency. Taking a Day 2 selection on an unrefined player with upside such as Hennessy lets them develop a young player to eventually take over the starting role in a season or two.