New York Jets Odds To Land Tom Brady Aren't All That Long

Kristian Dyer

So you’re saying there’s a chance. 

For the first time in his NFL career, Tom Brady will be a free agent and there’s a chance, according to the oddsmakers, that the New York Jets will be his destination. According to BetOnline, the Jets are 25:1 to land Brady. Not longshots, but interestingly enticing. 

The starting quarterback of the New England Patriots for the past two decades, Brady, of course, has terrorized the Jets and the rest of the AFC East for two decades. He is a staggering 86-22 all-time in the division. The Jets had a brief spell of success against the Patriots starting in 2009, including a playoff win in Foxboro the very next season.  

But Brady has owned the Jets with a 29-7 lifetime record against the organization. He is 23-12 against the Miami Dolphins and an unbelievable 32-3 against the Buffalo Bills, the franchise that he holds the most lifetime wins against (and his 70 touchdowns against the Bills are the most he’s thrown against any team in the NFL). 

While the Patriots, the team that drafted Brady in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, are the overwhelming favorites to retain the star quarterback, other teams are beginning to emerge as contenders to sign a player considered by many to be the best of all time. 

After the Patriots (1:4), the Las Vegas Raiders hold the best odds in the Brady sweepstakes at 3:1. They are followed by the Los Angeles Chargers (4:1), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7:1), the Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts, both at 9:1.         

The Carolina Panthers and the Tennessee Titans, both at 10:1, round out the teams with the best odds. 

The Jets odds are surely reflected in the fact that they drafted a franchise quarterback three years ago in the first round. Sam Darnold's growth over the past two years likely makes the decision to go after Brady a non-starter.

Since his first start in 2001, Brady’s Patriots have won the AFC East 17 times. The Jets have only won the division once during that stretch in 2002. 

A quick look at all the odds, according to BetOnline:

Which team will Tom Brady play for (if not the Patriots) in Week 1 of 2020 NFL Regular Season? 

Las Vegas Raiders                    3/1         

Los Angeles Chargers                4/1         

Tampa Bay Buccaneers             7/1         

Dallas Cowboys                        9/1         

Indianapolis Colts                      9/1         

Carolina Panthers                      10/1       

Tennessee Titans                      10/1       

Miami Dolphins                         14/1       

Chicago Bears                          16/1       

Cleveland Browns                     16/1       

New Orleans Saints                   16/1       

Denver Broncos                        18/1       

Washington Redskins                22/1       

Minnesota Vikings                     25/1       

New York Jets                           25/1       

Arizona Cardinals                      28/1       

Cincinnati Bengals                     28/1       

Jacksonville Jaguars                 28/1       

Detroit Lions                             33/1       

Los Angeles Rams                    33/1       

New York Giants                       33/1       

Philadelphia Eagles                   33/1       

Pittsburgh Steelers                    33/1       

San Francisco 49ers                  50/1       

Atlanta Falcons                         66/1       

Buffalo Bills                              66/1       

Houston Texans                        66/1       

Green Bay Packers                   100/1     

Baltimore Ravens                      500/1     

Kansas City Chiefs                    500/1     

Seattle Seahawks                      500/1  

