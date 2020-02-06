New York Jets Odds To Land Tom Brady Aren't All That Long

So you’re saying there’s a chance.

For the first time in his NFL career, Tom Brady will be a free agent and there’s a chance, according to the oddsmakers, that the New York Jets will be his destination. According to BetOnline, the Jets are 25:1 to land Brady. Not longshots, but interestingly enticing.

The starting quarterback of the New England Patriots for the past two decades, Brady, of course, has terrorized the Jets and the rest of the AFC East for two decades. He is a staggering 86-22 all-time in the division. The Jets had a brief spell of success against the Patriots starting in 2009, including a playoff win in Foxboro the very next season.

But Brady has owned the Jets with a 29-7 lifetime record against the organization. He is 23-12 against the Miami Dolphins and an unbelievable 32-3 against the Buffalo Bills, the franchise that he holds the most lifetime wins against (and his 70 touchdowns against the Bills are the most he’s thrown against any team in the NFL).

While the Patriots, the team that drafted Brady in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, are the overwhelming favorites to retain the star quarterback, other teams are beginning to emerge as contenders to sign a player considered by many to be the best of all time.

After the Patriots (1:4), the Las Vegas Raiders hold the best odds in the Brady sweepstakes at 3:1. They are followed by the Los Angeles Chargers (4:1), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7:1), the Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts, both at 9:1.

The Carolina Panthers and the Tennessee Titans, both at 10:1, round out the teams with the best odds.

The Jets odds are surely reflected in the fact that they drafted a franchise quarterback three years ago in the first round. Sam Darnold's growth over the past two years likely makes the decision to go after Brady a non-starter.

Since his first start in 2001, Brady’s Patriots have won the AFC East 17 times. The Jets have only won the division once during that stretch in 2002.

A quick look at all the odds, according to BetOnline:

Which team will Tom Brady play for (if not the Patriots) in Week 1 of 2020 NFL Regular Season?

Las Vegas Raiders 3/1

Los Angeles Chargers 4/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7/1

Dallas Cowboys 9/1

Indianapolis Colts 9/1

Carolina Panthers 10/1

Tennessee Titans 10/1

Miami Dolphins 14/1

Chicago Bears 16/1

Cleveland Browns 16/1

New Orleans Saints 16/1

Denver Broncos 18/1

Washington Redskins 22/1

Minnesota Vikings 25/1

New York Jets 25/1

Arizona Cardinals 28/1

Cincinnati Bengals 28/1

Jacksonville Jaguars 28/1

Detroit Lions 33/1

Los Angeles Rams 33/1

New York Giants 33/1

Philadelphia Eagles 33/1

Pittsburgh Steelers 33/1

San Francisco 49ers 50/1

Atlanta Falcons 66/1

Buffalo Bills 66/1

Houston Texans 66/1

Green Bay Packers 100/1

Baltimore Ravens 500/1

Kansas City Chiefs 500/1

Seattle Seahawks 500/1