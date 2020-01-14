Jets Safety Jamal Adams With Another Postseason Honor

The New York Jets were one of 17 teams with at least on selection on the Professional Football Writers of America 2019 All-NFL Team. But as with the Pro Bowl, it was only one player who was voted to the team.

Not surprisingly, safety Jamal Adams was the singular name representing the Jets on the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA) end of season honors. Adams was also the Jets lone representative for the upcoming Pro Bowl, capitalizing on a season that saw him rise to being among the best at his position in the NFL.

The names on the All-NFL Team were tabulated based off the votes of the members of the PFWA.

In 2019, Adams had 75 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, an interception (which he returned for a touchdown) as well as seven passes defended. In the second half of the season, he rose as a dominant force in the Jets secondary. It was an impressive accomplishment, especially since the Jets defensive backs were hit hard due to injury.

During a three-game stretch that began with a Week 10 win over the New York Giants, Adams was arguably the best defensive player in the league. During that stretch he accrued 20 tackles and 5.5 sacks in what would be three Jets wins that would define the season.

His play during that stretch turned around a dour season for the Jets, who were 1-7 heading into the Week 10 showdown against the Giants. The season would end on a high note as the Jets won six of their final eight games to finish 7-9.

Around the rest of the AFC East, the New England Patriots had two selections to the PFWA list (cornerback Stephon Gilmore and special teams star Matthew Slater).The Bills, despite making the playoffs, only had cornerback Tre’Davious White named to the All-NFL Team.

The Miami Dolphins were unrepresented.