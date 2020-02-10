New York Jets' Sam Darnold Considered An MVP Candidate In 2020 By Oddsmakers

As he is set to enter his third year in the NFL, New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold’s growth was noticeable, in particular over the second half of the season.

After a 1-7 start, the Jets finished strong with six wins in the second half of the season. Darnold’s improved play and decision-making was noticeable as he keyed the Jets strong close to the season. The former first round pick made smarter decisions with the ball, took sacks or threw the ball away rather than force a pass and grew more confident in his ability to read defenses.

At the end of the day, Darnold showed growth and maturity on and off the field, exhibiting the attributes of a potential franchise quarterback.

This growth is reflected in the fact that Darnold – albeit a longshot – is considered a candidate to be MVP next year. According to BetOnline, Darnold is 100:1 to be the NFL’s MVP in 2020.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, fresh off winning the Super Bowl, has the best odds at 6:1 followed by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson at 13:2.

Darnold has the same odds as New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, considered the league’s top running back. He too enters his third season in the NFL.

The full list of odds, according to BetOnline:

2020 Regular Season MVP

Patrick Mahomes 6/1

Lamar Jackson 13/2

Russell Wilson 9/1

Deshaun Watson 12/1

Carson Wentz 18/1

Dak Prescott 18/1

Kyler Murray 20/1

Aaron Rodgers 22/1

Drew Brees 22/1

Christian McCaffrey 25/1

Ezekiel Elliott 28/1

Tom Brady 28/1

Baker Mayfield 33/1

Matt Ryan 33/1

Ben Roethlisberger 40/1

Jimmy Garoppolo 40/1

Kirk Cousins 40/1

Philip Rivers 40/1

Cam Newton 50/1

Derrick Henry 50/1

Jared Goff 50/1

Josh Allen (QB) 50/1

Matthew Stafford 50/1

Dalvin Cook 66/1

Daniel Jones 66/1

Jameis Winston 66/1

Joe Burrow 66/1

Michael Thomas 66/1

Nick Chubb 66/1

Tua Tagovailoa 66/1

Ryan Tannehill 80/1

Aaron Donald 100/1

Alvin Kamara 100/1

Drew Lock 100/1

Dwayne Haskins 100/1

Gardner Minshew 100/1

J.J. Watt 100/1

Jacoby Brissett 100/1

Julio Jones 100/1