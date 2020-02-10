New York Jets' Sam Darnold Considered An MVP Candidate In 2020 By Oddsmakers

JetsCountry
As he is set to enter his third year in the NFL, New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold’s growth was noticeable, in particular over the second half of the season. 

 After a 1-7 start, the Jets finished strong with six wins in the second half of the season. Darnold’s improved play and decision-making was noticeable as he keyed the Jets strong close to the season. The former first round pick made smarter decisions with the ball, took sacks or threw the ball away rather than force a pass and grew more confident in his ability to read defenses.  

At the end of the day, Darnold showed growth and maturity on and off the field, exhibiting the attributes of a potential franchise quarterback.  

This growth is reflected in the fact that Darnold – albeit a longshot – is considered a candidate to be MVP next year. According to BetOnline, Darnold is 100:1 to be the NFL’s MVP in 2020.  

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, fresh off winning the Super Bowl, has the best odds at 6:1 followed by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson at 13:2.  

Darnold has the same odds as New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, considered the league’s top running back. He too enters his third season in the NFL.  

The full list of odds, according to BetOnline:  

2020 Regular Season MVP 

Patrick Mahomes                       6/1         

Lamar Jackson                         13/2       

Russell Wilson                          9/1         

Deshaun Watson                       12/1 

Carson Wentz                           18/1       

Dak Prescott                             18/1       

Kyler Murray                              20/1       

Aaron Rodgers                          22/1       

Drew Brees                               22/1       

Christian McCaffrey                   25/1       

Ezekiel Elliott                            28/1       

Tom Brady                                28/1       

Baker Mayfield                          33/1       

Matt Ryan                                 33/1       

Ben Roethlisberger                    40/1       

Jimmy Garoppolo                      40/1       

Kirk Cousins                             40/1       

Philip Rivers                              40/1       

Cam Newton                             50/1       

Derrick Henry                            50/1       

Jared Goff                                50/1                   

Josh Allen (QB)                         50/1                   

Matthew Stafford                      50/1       

Dalvin Cook                              66/1       

Daniel Jones                             66/1       

Jameis Winston                         66/1 

Joe Burrow                                66/1       

Michael Thomas                        66/1       

Nick Chubb                               66/1       

Tua Tagovailoa                         66/1       

Ryan Tannehill                           80/1       

Aaron Donald                            100/1     

Alvin Kamara                             100/1     

Drew Lock                                100/1                 

Dwayne Haskins                       100/1                 

Gardner Minshew                      100/1                 

J.J. Watt                                   100/1                 

Jacoby Brissett                         100/1     

Julio Jones                               100/1                 

