Sam Darnold On The Jets Offseason: 'Missing The Playoffs, It Sucks'

Sam Darnold is recovering well from offseason thumb surgery, but missing the playoffs continues to hurt the New York Jets quarterback.

After a rough start to the year that included missing three games due to illness starting in Week 2, Darnold rebounded with a solid eight games to close out the season. That stretch of games, where the Jets went 6-2, put a positive spin on a season where they won just once in their opening eight games.

Their 7-9 record showed signs of growth for the rebuilding Jets. Despite the strong finish to the season, it is still difficult for Darnold to be sitting on the sofa while other teams are still playing.

The Jets haven’t made the playoffs since 2010 and there was some optimism that Darnold, in just his second year in the NFL, would lead the Jets back to the postseason this past year. But a 1-7 start to the year proved too much to overcome.

“Obviously missing the playoffs, it sucks. Having to watch those games at home, it’s no fun,” Darnold told SNY.

“That just makes us more hungry for next year.”

Darnold has already started watching game film from this past season. He said there were both highs and lows this past year – “it’s going to be a good offseason of learning and continuing to grow in the offense.”

Speaking to SNY reporter Jeane Coakley at Jets House, Darnold touched on several subjects during a fast-paced interview. He said that the offseason is already over as he’s begun to prepare for 2020.

“We ended the season 6-2, the back half of the season. Whenever you can end on a high note, it is always really good momentum heading into next season,” Darnold said.

“I felt like we really got a good rhythm there at the end. Kind of similar to last year, as well. At the end, you kind of wish there were more games to play.”

His injured thumb, he said, is doing well from post-season surgery.

“Really good, really good. Just recovering my thumb and then obviously training the way I usually do,” Darnold said. “Everything is really good right now.”