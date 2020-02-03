The New York Jets remain longshots to win the Super Bowl, the first round of odds for the 2020 season coming out hours after the completion of Super Bowl LIV.

Not surprisingly, the Jets are far from favorites to win the upcoming season’s Super Bowl. A 7-9 season, especially buoyed by a 6-2 roll during the final half of the year, lifts the outlook for the Jets.

But the team is still a distance from being contenders, at least according to the oddsmakers.

Per BetOnline, the Jets are 66:1 to win the Super Bowl. The odds are unmoved since BetOnline released their initial 2020 outlook on January 15 and had the Jets at 66:1.

The favorites aren’t terribly shocking.

The Kansas City Chiefs, fresh off a big fourth quarter performance from Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl, improved from 7:1 to 5:1 per BetOnline and hold the best odds to win next season. The San Francisco 49ers, despite giving up a 20-10 lead midway through the second half, inched from 8:1 to 7:1 on Monday morning. They hold the second best odds.

The Baltimore Ravens (8:1), New England Patriots (moved from 12:1 to 9:1 on Monday morning), the Dallas Cowboys (16:1) and the New Orleans Saints (moved from 14:1 to 16:1) round out the top six favorites to lift the Lombardi Trophy next year.

Four teams own longer odds than the Jets. The Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars check in at 80:1. The Miami Dolphins and Washington Redskins are both at 100:1.

The Jets are one of five teams currently at 66:1.

By the way, Jennifer Lopez’s choice of ‘Jenny from the Block’ returned 12:1 for those who track such things.