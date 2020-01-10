Jets Will Have Plenty Of Space Under The Salary Cap For Free Agency This Offseason

It may not be the deepest war chest heading into free agency, but the New York Jets should have enough money to address a couple of big issues this offseason by way of a handful of impact signings.

With needs along the offensive line, cornerback, tight end and linebacker, the Jets will likely be busy and active in free agency. A major factor in their offseason will be what they do with wide receiver Robby Anderson.

The Jets second-leading receiver this past season, Anderson reportedly wants over $12 million per season in his next contract. That may not be a great value for the Jets seeing as they need to add four or five major pieces to compete in 2020 and beyond.

With or without Anderson, the Jets still should be able to go after a few key free agents to upgrade a team that finished 7-9 in 2019.

“We currently estimate that the Jets will have about $55 million in cap room next season,” said Jason Fitzgerald of OverTheCap.com. “That will be around twelfth in the NFL.”

Fitzgerald is the founder of OverTheCap.com and consults with NFL teams on their salary cap issues.

And while $55 million is not a huge amount to spend relative to other rebuilding teams, the Jets should be able to add two starting offensive linemen and retain players such as Kelvin Beachum. In addition, that money should also be able to add a starting cornerback and potentially a wide receiver to the mix.

In addition, the Jets likely will need to extend Jamal Adams this offseason given that the Pro Bowl safety is set to enter his fourth year of his rookie contract.

And the amount of cap space is likely to go up as the Jets can make further decisions with players currently on their roster that could free up more room for signings.

“The most likely cut is Trumaine Johnson, who has been one of the worst values in the NFL since signing with the Jets. He'll carry a dead money hit of $12 million so the team only picks up $3 million in cap

room, but the cash they save is significant here,” Fitzgerald said.

“Avery Williams was hurt last season and was playing on the later end of preseason games before his injury which likely says something about his status. The team already has a major financial investment in CJ Mosley and they had other that did an adequate job last year. His release saved $6,5 million....Brian Winters is in the final year of his contract and it is likely the Jets will upgrade the position, or at least attempt to upgrade it. Cutting Winters saves just under $7.3 million...The team took a chance on Daryl Roberts who shows flashes in 2018 but did not duplicate it in 2019. His release would save $6 million.”

According to OverTheCap.com, the Jets invested $62,276,035 on the offensive side of the ball last year and nearly $87 million in defense. The offensive investment was third-lowest in the NFL a season ago.