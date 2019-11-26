There has been plenty to cheer about in recent weeks for the New York Jets, who have won three games in a row. But with those jeers have come with a drop in their draft position.

It is a good problem for the Jets, for sure. As they keep winning the Jets move further and further away from the top pick in next spring’s NFL Draft.

Now with three straight wins, the Jets once tight stranglehold on one of the draft’s top picks has gotten considerably loose. Playing the winless Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday and the 2-9 Miami Dolphins the next week provides the Jets with the opportunity at maybe adding another win or two to their record.

Currently, the 4-7 Jets sit with the tenth pick in the draft. This is a significant drop from last week when they held the fifth pick.

Were the Jets to finish with two wins from their final five games, a 6-10 record could see them move up or down based on last year. Teams with six wins last year picked between No. 8 through No. 12 last year.

Should the Jets projection of the tenth pick hold true, it might be a disappointment given that their rebuild could have truly benefitted from a high pick. But not all hope is lost on this front.

Last year’s No. 10 pick was held by the Pittsburgh Steelers, who selected linebacker Devin Bush. As a rookie, Bush has 49 tackles, two interceptions and a sack as he has made an instant impact in the league.

Then again, in 2018, the Arizona Cardinals selected quarterback Josh Rosen tenth overall. This offseason, after a difficult rookie year, Rosen was shipped to the Dolphins.

In six games so far this year, Rosen has just a single passing touchdown, five interceptions and been sacked 16 times. That would be an example of a draft pick not working out, at least immediately.

Other tenth picks in recent years include quarterback Patrick Mahomes (2017), cornerback Eli Apple (2016), running back Todd Gurley (2015) and tight end Eric Ebron (2014). Certainly far more good than bad in that mix.

In a recent mock draft at SportsIllustrated.com, Kevin Hanson had the tenth pick being Kristian Fulton, a cornerback from LSU. At the time of the mock draft a couple of weeks ago, the Arizona Cardinals held the tenth pick.