Joe Burrow to become first recipient of the Maxwell Award to not attend gala event

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. -- Joe Burrow is making Maxwell Football Club history, and not in a good way. The LSU quarterback, the presumptive top pick in April’s NFL Draft, is not going to attend the club’s annual awards gala.

He will be the first recipient in the 83-year history of the award to not attend.

The Maxwell Football Club, via an organization spokesperson, said that Burrow had been reached out to on multiple occasions over the past month. This included LSU as well as his representation and even his parents. In a conversation with his parents about three weeks ago, the spokesperson said that the club received notice that Burrow would attend.

Since then, his representation signaled on Tuesday of this week that Burrow will not attend. Over the next couple of days, the club has reached out multiple times to confirm his participation in the awards gala with no answer.

“It is frustrating, I am frustrated not so much for us but I am frustrated for our guests who come out to see Joe,” Maxwell Football Club executive director Mark Wolpert told SportsIllustrated.com.

“I’m frustrated for our partners, for our host at the event and our associated partners with what we do at the Maxwell Football Club – they’re excited to see Joe Burrow. And rightfully so.

“It’ sad that it has to happen. When you have 14 award winners, a lot of moving parts at the event and you hold your breath that you don’t have bad weather, you don’t have travel difficulties, that you don’t have something unfortunate happen in someone’s life that they can’t join us. Those things happen from time to time. I haven’t run across this type of decision making for a winner not to come and I really don’t know a viable explanation other than what we’ve been told.”

Wolpert has been in senior administration with the Maxwell Football Club for two decades.

A request for comment from William Morris Agency about Burrow’s attendance received no reply.

Other award recipients who will attend the event on Friday night at the Tropicana includes Chase Young (Chuck Bednarik Award) and Lamar Jackson (Bert Bell Award).