NFL Draft Analyst Says K.J. Hamler Could Helps The New York Jets In Round 2

Should the New York Jets go offensive line in the first round of April’s NFL Draft, they likely will need to another offensive lineman at some point in the draft. A need at wide receiver is likely pressing too for the Jets, who might need to address the lack of talent at the position come Day 2.

While the Jets face a tough decision on Robby Anderson, in all likelihood the team’s second-leading receiver last year won’t dictate what the Jets do in the draft at the position. There is precious little talent, depth or playmaking ability among the Jets wide receivers. Should Anderson stay or go, the Jets will still need to add a wide receiver in the draft.

Good thing that this draft is deep at wide receiver talent.

And while Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy and Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb are the consensus top receivers in the draft, there is talent available for the Jets with their second round pick. One Big Ten wideout, an NFL Draft analyst says, could be the right fit at the right point in the draft.

“They don’t have to search too far as, Penn State wide out K.J. Hamler will likely be available when the Jets are on the clock in round two,” said Rick Seritella, founder of the NFL Draft Bible.

“A redshirt sophomore, Hamler has the speed, burst and elusiveness to be an explosive slot weapon for quarterback Sam Darnold and also serve as a dangerous return man. “

Seritella is a highly-regarded NFL Draft expert. In addition to his work with the Draft Bible, he also serves as a scout with the NFLPA Bowl.

The Draft Bible features over 500 profiles on draft prospects, a big board of talent, positional breakdowns and interviews.

As for Hamler, he could be a great fit for the Jets in the second round. Last year for the Nittany Lions, he had 56 catches for 904 yards with eight touchdowns.