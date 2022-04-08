Linebackers the Jets Should Target on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft

With the Jets plans most likely wrapping into some combination of an edge rusher and wide receiver with the fourth and 10th picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, they now can turn their attention toward how to build out the meat of this roster in Day 2. In a class that is considered very middle heavy, with incredible depth outside the top 15 or so players, New York has a great chance to capitalize on their two second rounders (picks 35 and 38) and the 69th pick in the third round.

One area of target should undoubtedly be the linebacker room, a group that was extremely thin in 2022 and is full of uncertainties outside of middle linebacker CJ Mosley. Quincy Williams, their projected starter at the weakside position, was solid in pass protection but doesn’t seem like he should be relied on as an every-down plater. There is a world in which safeties-turned-linebackers Hamsah Nasirildeen and Jamien Sherwood, both 2021 draftees, pan out in Year 2 of their new positions, but even in that instance there needs to be insurance behind them.

Today we’ll look at some of the better Day 2 fits for New York at the linebacker position, but it’s important to note beforehand the type of player Douglas and Saleh will be circling. Lengthy, quick linebackers are a must for this unit as they need the ability to cover sideline to sideline and play a large role in pass protection. This is also why we’ve seen them take some of the more athletic safety prospects and move them closer to the line of scrimmage like with Nasirildeen and Sherwood.

Outside of their physical capabilities the Jets place a huge value on experience, leadership and their love of the game. While I’m sure it isn’t a make-or-break factor for the front office, Douglas has never been part of a draft room that has drafted redshirt sophomores, airing for those who have at least three years of on-field experience. Additionally, this is a front office that loves players who participate in the Reese’s Senior Bowl and other draft-oriented bowl games and especially when the coaching staff has an opportunity to work with those players before draft day.

Taking all this into account, let’s check out some of the names we could see on the backs of Jets jerseys next season.

Linebackers For the New York Jets to Target on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft Here are three linebackers the New York Jets should keep an eye on in this month's NFL draft Chad Muma, Wyoming Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports One of the top names to start connecting to New York is senior Chad Muma, who has inserted himself as a second-round pick following an impressive Senior Bowl showing where he was on the National team coached by the Jets. Muma doesn’t have the longest frame for a linebacker, with an arm length of just 31 5/8”, but is one of the more physical and athletic linebackers of the non-first round crowd. His vertical and broad jump at the combine of 40” and 129” place in the 94th and 95th percentile, respectively, of tested linebackers. There may not be another linebacker in this class that checks off as many boxes for the Jets than Muma. He served as a two-year captain for Wyoming’s defense and was the quarterback of the unit, directing players around and making sure everyone was aligned properly. While the Jets have converted their fair share of safeties to linebacker, Muma has already made that transition in college and brings two solid years of linebacking play into the pros. He’s a versatile player that is as instinctual as they come and is very comfortable playing in the zone coverage scheme that New York will utilize. He’s also one of, if not the best, tacklers in this class at linebacker and will bring a much-needed physical presence to a team that had the sixth-most missed tackles in 2021. He has his flaws, mostly in the areas of pass-rushing and man coverage, but for a defense that will run a 4-2-5 front more than anything there shouldn’t be too much concern over his utilization in Year 1. The long-term projection probably fits best at middle linebacker, and he could possibly serve as the CJ Mosley replacement when that time comes, but, in the meantime, he’ll be a great depth piece to the unit that will add physicality to the unit and versatility to the weakside position. Christian Harris, Alabama Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Another name to be considered in Round 2 is the three-down, do-it-all linebacker out of Alabama in Christian Harris. Another defensive back converted to linebacker, Harris is meant to play in this 4-3 defense and best projects as a weakside linebacker in the pros. A three-year starter for the Crimson Tide, Harris was one of the more physical linebackers in college football despite holding one of the smaller frames at the position. He has terrific get-off speed, highlighted by his 1.54 second 10-yard split at the combine — in the 90th percentile of linebackers — and had one of the fastest 40 times ever for a linebacker with a blistering 4.44 seconds. One of his most notable combine comps, combining both measurables and testing results, is none other than Bobby Wagner; one of the best linebackers to ever play in this defensive scheme. He does need to improve on his awareness at the position, often keeping his eyes glued on the ball instead of anticipating where the ball might be going. He’s also not the best at staying on his feet, with a little lack of body control — most notable when facing a ball carrier in open space. All this considered, he’s an NFL-ready player based on his experience and education in a pro-ready defense at Alabama and can wear many hats for the Jets next season. Quay Walker, Georgia Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports While fellow teammate Nakobe Dean is getting all the love as one of the top two linebacker prospects in this class, it’s Georgia’s Quay Walker that’s seeing his draft projection skyrocket as we get closer to draft day. Walker is well-rounded in both physical build and athletic capabilities, boasting one of the longer wingspans at the position and one of the best 40 times in this class. He’s an outstanding tackler, something we’ve already highlighted as a strong need for this defense, and has the stature and physicality to be a difference maker in the run game and even pass-rushing. Walker has also shown the anticipation skills and short area burst to find the ball and get to it quick. He does struggle in pass protection and plays too aggressive moving toward the ball carrier, mostly limiting his role early on to obvious run situations or to serve as a pass-rusher up the middle. His film also resembles a slower game speed compared to his time speed, which could very well be fixable with a little more confidence and snap count under his belt. Muma and Harris are two names that you can feel comfortable taking on serious roles in 2022, where Walker is more of a project and a piece that’s taken with long-term plans in mind. For a team that needs to both win now and build for the future, Walker can be an effective early down player and another potential Mosley replacement when the time comes a year or two down the road.

