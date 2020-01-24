What The Mock Drafts Are Saying About The New York Jets In The NFL Draft

As the weeks inch their way towards the NFL Draft, the consensus seems to be building that the New York Jets are going to take an offensive lineman.

Nearly all the prominent mock drafts say so. And given the team’s need, a first round pick on an offensive lineman along with two free agent signings could change the whole look and dynamic of the offense.

And while there are needs at wide receiver (were Robby Anderson to bolt in free agency) and even for a pass rusher, the Jets likely can’t go wrong by adding a tackle in the first round when they pick at No. 11.

A look at what some of the national mock drafts are saying about the Jets first round pick:

SportsIllustrated.com – Tristan Wirfs (OT): The Jets need offensive line help and there are three if not four (and maybe five) offensive tackles who could be a good pick for the Jets at No. 11.

Wirfs was the best offensive lineman in the Big Ten last year, a conference known for producing quality blockers. According to Kevin Hanson, Wirfs solidifies the Jets need at right tackle.

“I expect Joe Douglas to invest in the team’s offensive line if one of the top three offensive tackles are still on the board,” Hanson writes. In his mock, one of the top three offensive tackles is there and Wirfs is a Jet.

CBSSports.com – Tristan Wirfs (OT): A popular name in recent weeks, as evidenced above, for the Jets in the first round, the Iowa lineman is one of the three or four best offensive tackle prospects in this draft class.

That is, assuming he plays at tackle, notes CBS Sports Josh Edwards.

“Scouts have differing opinions on Wirfs. Some think he will play guard, some think he will play tackle,” Edwards writes. “The Jets have a spot for him regardless.”

NBCSports.com – Jedrick Wills (OT): Another mock, another offensive line pick for the Jets. This is a bit of a new name who is creeping up the board on many mock drafts.

The multi-year starter at Alabama, Tyler Roman notes, is “in contention with Andrew Thomas to be the first tackle off the board.” He sees Wills as a natural left tackle “due to his athleticism and sound technique.”

Sporting News – Austin Jackson (OT): Surprise! One more mock draft has an offensive tackle for the Jets. The USC left tackle, another multi-year starter for a prominent, national program, is the take here.

As Vinny Iyer writes, Jackson “entered the first-round fray as an athletic beast” based off his 2019 season at USC.

SB Nation – CeeDee Lamb (WR): A rare non-offensive line selection from a national mock draft. SB Nation’s Dan Kadar has the Jets going with a wide receiver, taking the Oklahoma star who he says “Lamb is a more dynamic playmaker than Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy, so he could get the nod on draft night.”

Pretty high praise as Jeudy is considered by many draft insiders as the best wide receiver in this draft.