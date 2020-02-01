Count former San Francisco 49ers linebacker NaVorro Bowman among those who likes what he sees in Nick Bosa. Ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs, Bowman compares 49ers rookie defensive end Nick Bosa to a legendary pass rusher and a future Hall of Famer.

Bosa, the 49ers first round pick, has already impressed as he’s quickly turned into one of the NFL’s most feared pass rusher. He had 32 tackles and nine sacks as a rookie, keying a 49ers defense that has been among the best in the NFL this year.

Bowman, who spent seven seasons with the 49ers and was four times an All-Pro selection, likens the rookie Bosa to one of the game’s all-time great pass rushers.

“I’d have to say James Harrison,” Bowman told SportsIllustrated.com. The former 49ers linebacker, who spent seven of his eight seasons in the NFL with San Francisco, was asked what player he most likened Bosa to.

“The way he comes off the ball, he locks down and how strong his legs are and how often he gets after the quarterback. He reminds me of James Harrison.”

That is certainly noteworthy praise from Bowman, who is not given to loose words.

Harrison finished his 15-year NFL career with 84.5 sacks, 128 tackles for a loss and 150 quarterback hits. He was selected to the Pro Bowl five times and named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2008.

There is reason for excitement about this 49ers team, especially for a former linebacker such as Bowman. Besides the aforementioned praise for Bosa, this defense is exciting.

They were second in the league in total defense during the regular and tops in the playoffs. They are allowing just 41.5 rushing yards per game this postseason.

The defense is a major reason why Bowman thinks his 49ers could end up winning the Super Bowl and making things difficult on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“They’re very impressive for being so young. This game isn’t like any other game that they’ve played all year. I think the focus level has to be on 10,000 if they’re going to win this game,” Bowman said.

“This Kansas City teams is a very dangerous team. But I think still, in 2020, defense still wins championship. If that defense comes to play and gets to Patrick very early and often, you’ll see the 49ers celebrating.”