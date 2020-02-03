NaVorro Bowman On Revis-Sherman Spat: 'Sometimes The Internet Gets The Best Of You'

The heated Twitter spat between former NFL star cornerback Darrelle Revis and San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman has seemingly died down. 49ers legend NaVorro Bowman is convinced that there is genuine no ill-will between the two.

Two weeks ago, Revis took to Twitter to dissect Sherman’s performance in the NFC Championship Game, a 49ers win over the Green Bay Packers. Revis got involved in a Twitter debate with Sherman, a series of tweets that also drew in Revis’ former Jets teammate, Antonio Cromartie.

The conversation wasn’t always pretty and at times a bit testy between the three cornerbacks.

At issue was Revis questioning Sherman’s role and impact in the 49ers defense. The tweets were seen as a shot at Sherman.

For Bowman, who spent the better part of his eight-year career in the NFL with the 49ers, the social media exchange between the two future Hall of Fame conerbacks was overblown.

“I just think Richard has done a great job with showing that yes, he’s a 49er, yes that he is a part of the defense and he will make the team better by being who he is and a leader. As far as the criticism or whatever with Revis, there’s respect from both ends,” Bowman told SportsIllustrated.com’s Jets Country.

“I just think the internet gets the best of you sometimes and you lose yourself. But I think both of those guys have a mutual respect for one another.”

Bowman was a four-time selection to the All-Pro team during his career.

Revis did not directly tweet about Sherman during the 49ers Super Bowl loss on Sunday night to the Kansas City Chiefs. He did jokingly tweet (and re-tweet) about the situation with Sherman without directly bringing up the 49ers star’s name.

Bowman spoke to the media during Super Bowl week as part of a marketing tour established by Zenni, the official eyewear partner of the 49ers. He is a user of the Blokz lenses, which protect eyes from the blue eye emitted from electronic devices.

He utilizes the Zenni lenses he says to watch NFL and NBA highlights on his tablet device. Bowman said that the eyewear helps him from feeling pain or fatigue associated with blue light emittance.