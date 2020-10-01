Rob Carpenter on New York Jets Head Coach Adam Gase: 'The Team Will Go Forward if He is Out'

If the recent bevy of reports and rumors are to be believed, New York Jets head coach Adam Gase could be fired if his team loses to the Denver Broncos on Thursday night. Former Jets wide receiver Rob Carpenter believes that after what he saw from the team on Week 3, it would be for the best.

Saying “it’d probably be better for him to be fired this week,” Carpenter sees the Jets heading in the wrong direction. After Sunday’s 36-7 loss at the Indianapolis Colts, the Jets host the Denver Broncos on Thursday night.

The Broncos are also 0-3 and starting a quarterback who has thrown just nine NFL passes at the Jets.

“The way it’s looking right now, my personal opinion is that the team will go forward if he is out the door. It just seems like everything he’s saying right now is basically white noise to everyone in the organization. Especially the players, they’re not listening, they’re not executing game plans,” Carpenter said.

“We had another face, another voice talking to the guys right now I think that may change for the better. At this point it can’t get any worse than what it is, the team has regressed. They’ve gotten worse every week as we’ve seen. Regardless of the injuries, regardless of the opt-outs. Other teams around the league are putting up points and they’re in games.”

The Jets have struggled this year on both sides of the ball, being outscored by a total margin of 57 points. They are dead last in total offense.

On Monday, Fox Sports national radio host Colin Cowherd reported that Gase could be fired if the Jets lost to the equally winless Broncos on Thursday night. On Sunday morning, ESPN’s esteemed and well-sourced reporter Chris Mortensen started the flurry of news about Gase’s future, saying that management was closely watching the Jets head coach, intimating that they may be ready to move on.

Last year, the Jets went 7-9 in their first season under Gase despite leading the league in games missed due to injury.

Carpenter spent five years as a wide receiver in the NFL, including three seasons with the Jets beginning in 1992.