Former NFL Exec on Adam Gase & New York Jets Penalties: 'It's a Sign of Bad Coaching'

Amy Trask, tell us how you really feel.

The New York Jets are not only drawing attention for their 0-4 record, they also are being ridiculed nationally. That’s what happened with some biting criticism on Sunday morning by Amy Trask on CBS Sports Network’s That Other Pregame Show.

A former CEO of the Oakland Raiders, Trask brought the heat – and some math – in assessing the job done by head coach Adam Gase so far this season with the Jets.

“The other night the Jets had six personal fouls and gave up seven first downs with penalties. Now a little math, so far on the season, in four games, the Jets have 32 penalties, that’s eight a game. Eleven personal fouls, that’s 3.75 a game. Men, that’s a reflection of bad coaching,” Trask said on the show.

“Other than those penalties where it is save the quarterback, you got to hold so he doesn’t get killed. Penalties like this are a reflection of very, very bad coaching and what stunned me was after the game, Adam Gase acknowledging that they gave up seven first downs with penalties. They had six personal fouls. He said ‘Yea, we’ve got to get that fixed.’ You think? That’s your job. It’s a sign of bad coaching.”

In Thursday night’s 37-28 loss to the Denver Broncos, who were winless before playing the Jets, it was a sloppy night from ‘Gang Green.’ All told, the Jets had 11 penalties for 118 yards, including the aforementioned six personal fouls.

It got so bad that at the end of the game, Broncos head coach Vic Fangio pointed his team directly to the locker room as the game ended with consecutive personal fouls by the Jets. Fangio said the day after the game he wanted to avoid any confrontations and get his team directly into the locker room since his sideline was upset at the Jets penalties.