An Announcement From Max Goodman: Sports Illustrated's New Jets Reporter

With the NFL Trade Deadline looming this week, and all signs pointing to a top pick in next spring's NFL Draft, change may very well be coming for the New York Jets.

As it turns out, that extends to those on the beat covering this team as well!

Allow me to introduce myself. My name is Max Goodman and as of today, I'll be taking over covering the Jets for Sports Illustrated right here on JetsCountry!

Some of you out there may already be familiar with me and my work after my transition from my previous role covering the New York Yankees for SI. Either way, here's some more about me before my Jets coverage officially begins...

I'm born and raised in New York City (I can see MetLife Stadium across the Hudson River in the distance from my apartment in Hell's Kitchen). My journalism career began at Northwestern University where I received both my Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from the Medill School of Journalism.

From there, I’ve gathered experience over the years covering the Miami Marlins during the 2018 season for MLB.com and working as an associate producer at ESPN on ‘Get Up!’ later that same year.

Exactly one year ago today, I began covering the Yankees for SI. These last 12 months have been wild at times—from COVID-19 to the Bombers' postseason run—but it was a dream come true to cover my hometown team and an experience I will truly never forget.

The move over to an NFL beat this past month was unexpected, but I'm so grateful for this opportunity and couldn't be more excited to get started. Sure, the Jets haven't gotten off to the best start this season, but I believe I can provide a fresh perspective in my coverage and I'm looking forward to interacting with you as the second half of this season gets underway.

Whether you've already been following this site or you're here for the first time, it would be an honor if you stuck around! I'll have more information below on how you can keep up with my coverage going forward.

Thank you so much for stopping by and I'll talk to you again soon!

— Max Goodman

Follow me on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman) and be sure to bookmark JetsCountry and check back daily for news, analysis and more going forward. If you follow the site, and create a user, you'll be able to comment and interact with me as well!