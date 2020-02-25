Watch: Anthony Cioffi's 40 That Impressed the New York Jets

What landed Anthony Cioffi back in the NFL was his output over the past two seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks of the Canadian Football League (CFL) as well as his speed. It was this combination that saw Cioffi signed by the New York Jets a week ago, bolstering the depth of their secondary.

A track champion in high school, Cioffi’s speed is what helped land him a spot with the Oakland Raiders in 2017 as an undrafted rookie free agent. At his Pro Day prior to the NFL Draft, the Rutgers cornerback was clocked with a 4.4 time in the 40. Two years ago at a workout at TEST Sports Club, a central New Jersey facility that trains NFL Draft prospects and current players, he had a very solid 4.47 time.

But it was after this past season in the CFL where Cioffi had 61 tackles and two interceptions that led the Jets to be intrigued. They asked him to send in his recent 40 time.

Which can be seen below. He is on the right side of the screen.

Cioffi did, running on the turf field at TEST. He showed that he hasn’t lost a step.

What is impressive about this is that Cioffi said he didn’t train for the 40. He just lined up and ran.

Running the 40 is one of those arts of combine preparation. The proper stance and break is crucial in getting the right form, which can equate to hundredths of a second or a tenth of a second shed off the time.

In the NFL, this is hugely important and can be the difference in draft position or being drafted at all.

That Cioffi, with zero preparation and training, was able to put up such solid numbers (better than his pro day at TEST two years earlier) is an indicator of his overall fitness and solid training plan.

He said that the Jets likely plan to utilize him at safety and nickleback.