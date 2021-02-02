Report: Jets Continue to Bolster Defensive Coaching Staff Under Robert Saleh With Two New Hires

New York is reportedly hiring two veterans, with experience working with Robert Saleh, to help coach the Jets' secondary.

The Jets' coaching staff under Robert Saleh continues to grow as two more experienced defensive coaches have reportedly been hired.

Marquand Manuel will be New York's new safeties coach and Tony Oden will become the Jets' senior defensive assistant and cornerbacks coach, per the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Both Manuel and Oden have worked with Saleh in the past. Oden served as the 49ers defensive backs coach last season while Saleh was San Francisco's defensive coordinator. Manuel worked with Saleh almost a decade ago in Seattle when both were defensive assistants on the Seahawks' staff.

You may recognize Manuel's name from his time as the Falcons' defensive coordinator (from 2017-18). He had been the Falcons' secondary coach for a pair of years before working as Atlanta's defensive coordinator. Manuel held the same role, working with the defensive backs with the Philadelphia Eagles, this past season.

Not only has Manuel worked with Saleh before, but he's familiar with New York's new defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich as well. Ulbrich was the Falcons linebackers coach from 2015 to 2019, crossing over with Manuel for four seasons.

Both Manuel and Oden will have a young core of defensive backs to work with in New York. Ashtyn Davis and Bryce Hall, both members of the Jets' 2020 draft class, compiled some invaluable experience this past season. Safety Marcus Maye blossomed into the leader of the secondary in 2020 and the Jets are working to bring him back in free agency. Perhaps these moves to bring on more quality coaches (with Saleh as head coach) will be even more of an impetus for Maye, 27, to stick around.

Not long ago, the Jets made a slew of coaching hires official. The team announced 14 different coaches and assistants had been brought on under Saleh, including five on the defensive side of the ball.

