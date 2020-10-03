Boomer Esiason Rips Into the New York Jets: 'They're Completely Undisciplined'

Criticism for the New York Jets has come in from all over the NFL stratosphere. Former Jets quarterback Boomer Esiason explained the ugly truth about New York’s 37-28 home loss to the Denver Broncos Thursday night but quelled rumors that head coach Adam Gase’s days at Jets coach were numbered.

“They're not going to fire him,” Esiason said emphatically on Friday morning. He did add that “they may fire him at the end of the year if it continues this way.”

Speculation leading into Thursday night’s game was that head coach Adam Gase’s job was on the line if they lost. Shortly after the game ended, reports surfaced that the Jets were not planning to make a coaching change Thursday night or Friday morning.

“Number one, they're completely undisciplined,” said Esiason, who is now on CBS Sports Network and WFAN Radio in New York. “They have Gregg Williams’ mentality that's the idiocy of ’we're tougher than they are.’ We have to play harder than they are. We've got to go faster than they are. It's like the Jerry Glanville way of coaching your team, totally undisciplined, coming up with all the wrong penalties at all the wrong times.”

After the game, the Jets lead the league in roughing-the-passer penalties. Quentin Williams, Tarell Basham, and Steve McLendon all were penalized Thursday night. The Jets now have seven such penalties, which is four more than any other team.

“The undisciplined nature of this football team comes back to two people: the head coach first and foremost, and to the defensive coordinator, because when you have these stupid penalties, these roughing-the-passer penalties, the after the whistle, unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, they are turnovers because you are now giving the other team a first down,” Esiason said. “The Quentin Williams thing happens, but man, they had the game won right there.”

Esiason is a former NFL MVP who played three years for the Jets beginning in 1993. He also is an analyst on The NFL Today on CBS. His radio show, Boomer and Gio, is co-hosted by WFAN host Gregg Gianotti.

“We need to get this corrected,” Gase said Thursday night. “We need to figure out what guys are going to do things right, what guys are going to do the right things at the right time. This is not the way that we’re going to play.” “

Esiason added that the schedule for the Jets gets even harder, starting with a very good Arizona Cardinals team next weekend. It doesn’t get any easier, including the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and divisional rival the New England Patriots.