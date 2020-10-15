New York Jets Could Be Getting Breshad Perriman and Denzel Mims Back Soon

Finally, the New York Jets appear to be closing in on putting some playmakers on the field, ironically just a day removed from releasing their most accomplished player on offense.

Breshad Perriman (ankle) and Denzel Mims (hamstring) practiced on Thursday and there is optimism that the two players could be available on Sunday at the Miami Dolphins. The two wide receivers have yet to feature together this year with Perriman out since Week 2 and Mims hurt the week before the season opener.

They should provide a lift to the offense along with Jamison Crowder, who returned two weeks ago and has three games of triple digit receiving yards in as many starts.

“Anytime that you get guys that you thought were going to be your starters back in the lineup, I think everybody would be all for that, especially when these guys are vertical speed guys and guys that when they get the ball in their hand they can cover a lot of ground quickly,” Jets head coach Adam Gase said on Thursday. “That was noticeable yesterday with Breshad being back. It just brings a different element to our offense.”

The Jets are second-worst in the NFL in total offense but there is some hope that this group can turn things around and become something resembling a functioning offense.

In Week 5, it was veteran Joe Flacco who started in place of the injured Sam Darnold (shoulder). Flacco was solid in his first start in a year and with another week under his belt should at least be more comfortable in the offense.

Getting Perriman alongside Crowder is significant for the Jets. And while Mims might still be another week away in terms of an injury timetable, the return of the three wide receivers has been long-awaited.

Mims, the Jets second round pick in April’s NFL Draft, is now rehabbing from his second hamstring injury since joining the Jets. His first hamstring injury came at the beginning of training camp and healed in time for him to hurt his other hamstring just days before the season opener.

The irony of the Jets closing in on a full compliment of wide receivers comes that the Jets get these playmakers back after they cut running back Le’Veon Bell on Tuesday. Bell was a two-time All-Pro who struggled in New York behind a poor offensive line.

Signed this offseason, Perriman has yet to be fully showcased in the Jets offense much this year with just five catches for 29 yards. But he has speed and was productive in the second half of 2019 while with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Left guard Alex Lewis was limited on Thursday. Left tackle Mekhi Becton (shoulder), the Jets first round pick, did not practice and could miss a second straight game.

“I would say right now, day to day,” Gase said of Becton.

“I know he was trying to do some stuff yesterday just off to the side, him and Alex. So, we’ll just kind of keep an eye on that situation and see if he feels better one day and we can get him out there.”