Below is the guide for how to watch and listen to the New York Jets this weekend. Television station and radio guide for watching and listening to the Jets game.

The Jets will host the Buffalo Bills this Sunday. After another blowout loss this past weekend, the Jets are still seeking their first win of the season.

Game Time: 1:00 P.M. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium (limited fans)

How to Watch: On CBS

Play-by-play with Greg Gumbel, analyst role is Rich Gannon and sidelines with AJ Ross.

How to Listen: In New York on 98.7 ESPN Radio

Play-by-play with Bob Wischusen, analyst role is Marty Lyons

Satellite Radio:

Sirius – 81

XM - 226

Key Jets Injuries – LT Mekhi Becton (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE; QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE; WR Jamison Crowder (groin) QUESTIONABLE; K Sam Ficken (groin) DOUBTFUL

Last Week – The Jets are now 0-6 after a 24-0 loss at the Miami Dolphins. The offense (and the defense) struggled on the road but with quarterback Sam Darnold (shoulder) returning this week, there is a sense of optimism that they can move the ball.

The Bills beat the Jets 27-17 in the season opener and sit at 4-2 atop the AFC East. They’ve lost their last two games, most recently 26-17 to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Quote of the Week – Jets head coach Adam Gase on the return of Darnold as well as several key offensive players on the unit:

“We’ll see. It’s hard to anticipate. When you watch practice it’s one thing, but when you get in a game how’s that going to go of situations coming up, play calls coming in fast and how we react to that. With those guys haven’t worked together a whole bunch, it’s just you’re going to be learning as we go, especially Mims. There’s going to be mistakes and there’s things we’re going to have to live with and work through. We’ve just got to keep these guys just practicing and playing together and get as many of those reps as possible.”