Jets Claim Former Vikings Offensive Lineman Pat Elflein

The Jets claimed former Vikings offensive lineman Pat Elflein, the team announced Monday afternoon. This comes days after Minnesota placed Elflein on waivers following an extended stay on the Vikings' injured reserve.

Elflein began his career, drafted in the third round out of Ohio State in 2017, at center. He's since played at both guard positions as well for the Vikings leading up to this year, his fourth season in the NFL.

The 26-year-old played in 14-or-more games in each of his first three seasons with Minnesota. He was back on the offensive line in Week 1 of this season, transitioning to right guard, but hasn't played since due to thumb surgery.

A fresh start with a new team could do Elflein some good after struggling in recent years to protect the quarterback and stay healthy with the Vikings. The potential for him to be a solid contributor at this level has by no means gone away. A surplus of offensive lineman in Minnesota led to his surprising release on Nov. 14.

As for how he fits in with New York, the Jets offensive line has been fairly consistent this season from a snap-count perspective. Right guard Greg Van Roten is the only Jet to play in all 562 snaps on offense this year. Alex Lewis, at left guard, has been on the field for 484 snaps (86 percent). Center Connor McGovern is the only other player on this team's offense that's played in more than 90% of snaps this season with 542 (96 percent).

Considering Elflein is in the final season of his contract, perhaps New York is bringing him on in an audition of sorts, seeing how he fits in with this group and whether he can be a part of this offensive line next season. It never hurts to have depth at offensive line as well.

New York isn't expected to spend too much this offseason, despite plenty of cap space. General manager Joe Douglas did allude, however, to this organization building through the offensive and defensive line going forward (beyond focusing on player development from the draft).

Either way, this move shouldn't have any impact on rookie sensation, and left tackle of the future, Mekhi Becton. Jets head coach Adam Gase revealed on Monday that after Becton exited New York's game against New England last week with trouble breathing, he's expected to return this week against the Chargers.

