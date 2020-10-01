NFL Week 4 Preview: Denver Broncos at the New York Jets (TV and Radio Listings Included)

Just don’t let it be a tie.

The 0-3 New York Jets host the similarly bad 0-3 Denver Broncos Thursday night at MetLife Stadium. Denver comes into the game as 2 ½ point favorite despite going with a third-string quarterback in Brett Rypien.

The ineptitude will be showcased on both sides Thursday night.

The Numbers: This isn’t a battle of the titans, far from it.

The Broncos come into the game ranked No. 30 in scoring in the league at 15 points per game and No. 29 in total offense at 289.3 yards per game. Their quarterbacks have just four touchdown passes this season. Drew Lock (shoulder) is out and Jeff Driskel was benched last week after a tough performance in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Jets enter the game ranked bottom of the NFL in points scored and yards per game. They are also No. 31 in passing offense.

What the Jets are saying:

Jets head coach Adam Gase is heading into this game with perhaps his job on the line. Gase told reporters Tuesday he hasn’t and won’t let himself even think about it.

“I can’t focus on that,” Gase said at his last press conference before game time. “It’s wasted energy for me. It’s not going to help me at all. All I can do is make sure I get our guys in the right headspace to go out there on Thursday and play well.”

The Key: It comes down to health and if the Jets can execute defensively against a third-string rookie quarterback.

The Jets once again will not be at full strength when they match up against Denver. Wide receiver Breshad Perriman is out with an ankle injury and Le’Veon Bell (hamstring) and Denzel Mims (hamstring) are on Injured Reserve (IR) still. Rookie offensive tackle Mekhi Becton and wide receivers Jamison Crowder and Chris Hogan are questionable but all three should play.

Crowder hopes to not only get back on the field but get back to help Sam Darnold out by catching the football. Crowder was asked Tuesday what he thought his chances of playing against the Broncos.

"Being that this was a short week and next week we have a little bit longer period to get ready, it felt like it's good enough to get through," Crowder said. "I've been doing running, endurance, and everything. My legs, they feel up to par. And I'm confident I can go out there and get through a full game without any reinjury."

Crowder is a major piece to the Adam Gase-lead offensive strategy. In the opener at Buffalo, Crowder had seven catches for 115 yards and a touchdown.

"I think the psyche on the team right now is just win,” Crowder said. “Everybody's got to find a way to win, anyway we possibly can. We've just got to go out there and play complementary football and win."

If the Jets manage to lose to Rypien and the Broncos, this franchise might look very different the next time they take the field Sunday, October 11 at home against the Arizona Cardinals.

How to Watch: NFL Network at 8:20 P.M.

How to Listen: ESPN Radio 98.7

Sirius – 83

XM - 225