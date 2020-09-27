Adam Gase Does Nothing to Quiet Rumors as New York Jets Get Crushed by the Indianapolis Colts

The only thing that turned up for the New York Jets on Sunday at the Indianapolis Colts was the temperature on head coach Adam Gase’s seat. If he wasn’t already, Gase has to be on the hot seat following a 36-7 loss to the Colts.

Three interceptions from quarterback Sam Darnold and a sloppy performance on defense doomed Gase’s team in what was an all-around inexcusable performance.

The Jets are now 0-3 after a third straight game where they struggled defensively in the first half. Beating the Jets represents a second straight win for the Colts, who are now 2-1.

The loss comes against the backdrop of a report on Sunday morning by ESPN’s Chris Mortensen that Jets head coach Adam Gase could be on the hot seat given the Jets slow start to the year.

The Jets found themselves down early, a Xavier Rhodes pick-six of Sam Darnold on the opening drive of the game a foretaste of a game where the Jets were dominated nearly every which way. Before the Colts offense even touched the ball, the Jets found themselves down 7-0.

To their credit, the Jets responded well and Darnold settled down – at least on the next drive. Despite having to evade pressure and once running for six yards on third down for a fresh set of downs, the Jets and Darnold managed to methodically march down the field. They went 88 yards on 14 plays to even the score.

A 16-yard touchdown pass from Darnold to wide receiver Braxton Berrios was impressive as the quarterback evaded pressure, rolled out and found Berrios in the end zone.

The Jets were able to move the ball at times but mistakes and turnovers doomed them. In the second quarter with the Jets seemingly ready to get on the board, down 14-7, Darnold ended a promising drive by throwing an interception to Rhodes in the back of the end zone.

On the play, Darnold misread Rhodes underneath and tried to find wide receiver Chris Hogan. It was an easy interception for Rhodes, his second of the game.

Darnold finished the day 17-of-29 for 168 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions. He was also sacked once in the end zone for a safety. He was under constant pressure in the game, sacked twice and hit seven times.

The loss dooms the Jets to another rough start under Gase. Last year in his first season in New York, the Jets had a 1-7 start. This year’s 0-3 record, however, comes after an offseason where the roster seemingly made progress.

The Jets record, even given their lengthy injured list, is another example of why Gase is viewed by some as a wrong fit for the Jets. They were once again not only unprepared for a good Colts team but they were dominated in every aspect of the game.

The Jets are now allowing over 31 points per game to start the season, worst in the NFL to date.