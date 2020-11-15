New York Jets Fans' Bye Week Viewing Guide

For the first week of the season, fans of the New York Jets can put their feet up, watch a full slate of NFL games and not have to worry about their favorite team losing yet again.

The Jets are idle on their bye this week, resting midway through the season ahead of their Week 11 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday.

For the fans out there seeking entertainment on Sunday without their Jets on the field, we've got you covered. Here are three games (and a bonus) that Jets fans should watch on Sunday and why they should tune in.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Green Bay Packers

1:00 p.m. ET

If the season ended today, the Jets would get the first pick in next spring's draft. That's a given since New York is the only winless team in the NFL. But Jacksonville isn't far behind with one victory (1-7).

An upset for the lowly Jaguars against the 6-2 Packers at Lambeau Field wouldn't just be entertaining, it would give the Jets even more breathing room just in case they do happen to win a game over the final seven weeks of the season. In other words, Jets fans should root for the Jaguars for the rest of this year, not just this week.

Plus, this game will feature Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and the Packers going up against a Jaguars defense that gives up the second-most yards per game in the league (418.1). Might be nice to watch a team in green and white put together some explosive plays on offense as the Jets haven't been doing that too much this season...

Los Angeles Chargers @ Miami Dolphins

4:05 p.m. ET

It's never too early to start scouting your next opponents.

New York will look to avoid an 0-10 start against the Chargers on Nov. 22, a team that's currently 2-6 and in last place in their division.

Don't let the Chargers record fool you, though. Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert is having a tremendous season and this team's offense as a whole is really fun to watch. Through eight games, Los Angeles is averaging 420 yards per game, second to only the Arizona Cardinals.

Plus, this isn't a team that's getting blown out. They're just struggling, like the Jets, to finish games. Five of Los Angeles' six losses have been decided by five points or less. All six have been one possession games.

Beyond getting a look at the Jets next opponent, fans can also keep a close eye on the division-rival Dolphins (5-3) who come to MetLife Stadium in Week 12.

New York's defense only got to see rookie Tua Tagovailoa for a handful of snaps in Miami's 24-0 beatdown on Oct. 18. This time around, they'll have to prepare for a full dosage of the Dolphins quarterback of the future.

Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Rams

4:24 p.m. ET

Speaking of upcoming opponents, here's another contest with two teams the Jets will face later on this year.

New York will play in Seattle against the Seahawks (6-2 entering play Sunday) in Week 14 before traveling to Los Angeles to play the Rams (5-3) the following week. This is also a chance to check in on an old friend and former first-rounder Jamal Adams who the Jets traded away this summer.

Overall, this game has the potential to be a solid (and close) one. Russell Wilson continues his pursuit of an MVP Award this season while Seattle's defense attempts to hold the Rams offense at bay.

The Seahawks score the most points per game in the NFL (34.3) and the Rams give up the second-fewest points per game (19). Add in D.K. Metcalf and Aaron Donald? Sign me up.

BONUS: Trevor Lawrence Highlights

Admit it, Jets fans. With no Jets game to watch, you'll still be thinking of your team and the organization's future.

Instead of wandering aimlessly on the internet, give yourself something to be excited about and check out some highlights from the 21-year-old that may very well be the Jets quarterback next season.

Here's a couple links to get you started:

That should keep you busy for a few hours. In the meantime, here's a few more articles from JetsCountry to get you set for the rest of the regular season.

