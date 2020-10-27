Sorry Lloyd Christmas, There is No Playoff  Chance for the New York Jets

So we're telling you there is no chance, according to one analytics breakdown of the current NFL playoff picture for the New York Jets.

There is now zero chance that the Jets make the playoffs according to the latest report from Football Outsiders.

Zip. Zero. Zilch.

In their assessment of the Jets playoff chances, the NFL Playoff Report has all zeroes across the board for the Jets. On Sunday, an 18-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills dropped the Jets to 0-7 on the year.

The Jets came into Week 7 with a .3 percent chance of making the playoffs. That has now fallen to 0.0 percent.

They became the first team in the NFL with a zero percent chance at the playoffs according to Football Outsiders. The Jets are also the only winless team in the league.

The Jets mean wins, according to their analytics, is at 2.4. That is also lowest in the league.

The next lowest playoff chance comes from the AFC South, where the 1-6 Jacksonville Jaguars are .1 percent to make the playoffs. In the NFC South, the Atlanta Falcons dropped 2.2 percent following their weekend loss. The 1-6 Falcons are .2 percent to make the playoffs.

Across town, the 1-6 New York Giants are 7.6 percent in a muddled NFC East. Their mean win total is 4.4. The 2-4-1 Philadelphia Eagles have the best chance in the NFC East to make the playoffs at 55.8 percent.

The Jets don’t face very good prospects at getting their first win of the season this weekend, when they play at the Kansas City Chiefs. The defending Super Bowl champions are 6-1 with a 99.5 percent chance of making the playoffs.

Their mean win total? 12.4 according to Football Outsider.