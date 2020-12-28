Frank Gore's Legendary Career Could Be Over After Season-Ending Injury

One day after becoming the third player in NFL history to reach 16,000 rushing yards, Frank Gore's career is in jeopardy of abruptly coming to an end.

The 37-year-old left Sunday's victory over the Browns early with a lung contusion, Jets head coach Adam Gase revealed on Monday afternoon. He will not play in New York's season finale next weekend against New England.

Gore's 48 rushing yards against Cleveland got him to exactly 16,000 across his 17-year career. Only Emmitt Smith (18.355) and Walter Payton (16,726) have more rushing yards than Gore in NFL history.

The veteran and future Hall of Famer leads New York with 653 rushing yards this season on 3,735 carries. Off the field, he's been a "phenomenal" leader for New York's young roster, setting an example by showing up to work everyday in the midst of a grueling campaign.

Across nearly two decades in the NFL, Gore has made five Pro Bowls and has rushed for 1,000-plus yards in nine different seasons. He spent the majority of his career with the San Francisco 49ers, the team that drafted him in the third round back in 2005, as well as the Colts, Dolphins and Bills.

This season certainly hasn't gone as planned for Gore, but at least it ended on a high note. Earlier in the year, when the Jets were still winless, Gore opened up about playing for a team that was on pace to finish 0-16.

"We've got to get one. You don't want to go 0-16, especially since this might be my last year. I can't go out like that," Gore said.

His final two games in 2020 were victories. Whether this ends up as his last year or not, it's only a matter of time until Gore ends up in Canton where he belongs.

