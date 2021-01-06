Jets' GM Joe Douglas: Bringing Back Safety Marcus Maye is a Priority This Offseason

From a head coaching search to Sam Darnold's future and how the Jets will use the No. 2 pick of next spring's draft, uncertainty will be a trend as New York's offseason begins.

When it comes to re-signing safety Marcus Maye, however, Jets general manager Joe Douglas didn't hesitate in revealing his plans for the free agent.

"Bringing Marcus back is going to be one of the priorities of our offseason," Douglas said on Tuesday.

Following the departure of Jamal Adams this offseason, Maye has blossomed into the leader of New York's young secondary. The former second-rounder led the Jets in pass deflections (11) while picking off two passes, forcing two fumbles and recording two sacks. His 88 tackles were the second-most on the team.

Further, Maye played in more snaps than anyone else on the Jets' roster, nearly going the entire season without missing a single play. He was on the field for 99.91 percent of New York's defensive snaps (1,1137).

When he wasn't holding it down in the secondary, Maye was voicing his opinion off the field. The safety publicly called out defensive coordinator Gregg Williams for his ill-advised blitz call that led to the Jets' collapse against the Raiders on Dec. 6. Williams was fired the next day.

While New York failed to lock up Adams, as the relationship between both parties spoiled leading to a trade this past summer, Douglas can expect contract talks with Maye to be smoother.

Why? Maye has articulated on multiple occasions that he wants to return.

"Obviously I love it here, I'm comfortable here," Maye told reporters following New York's season finale on Sunday. "That decision is not up to me, I can only control what I can control."

Douglas confirmed that he has already met with Maye since the regular season came to a close. More conversations will surely follow going forward as negotiations begin.

"You never look at the end, you always just go through the process and the journey," Maye said this past weekend. "That's all I've been doing the past four years, enjoying my time and showing up to work everyday. Trying to get better and come out on Sunday to win games. That time is here know so we just have to figure out what's next."

