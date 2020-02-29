NFL Combine Update: New York Jets one of 18 teams to meet with center Cesar Ruiz

The best center in the NFL Draft had a formal meeting with the New York Jets.

Cesar Ruiz, considered to be the best interior offensive lineman in the NFL Draft, has met this week at the NFL Combine with the New York Jets per a source. This is an interesting development for the Jets, who need to add to their offensive line in both free agency and the draft.

A three-year starter at Michigan, Ruiz was considered one of the best offensive linemen in the Big Ten over the past two seasons. The center is quick and has good hips. He is powerful to combat and possesses good hands.

The Jets, the source said, were one of 18 teams that have met with Ruiz to date at the NFL Combine. It was a formal meeting, per the source.

At the NFL Combine on Friday, Ruiz ran an impressive 5.08 in the 40 and had a solid 28 repetitions on the 225-pound bench press. He had a 33-inch vertical jump and a 113-inch broad jump.

Most projections have him as the first center taken in the draft, likely mid-to-late first round. He might well be the first interior offensive lineman taken in the entire draft.

The Jets have had recent success with drafting centers from the Big Ten. In 2006, they used a first round pick on Ohio State’s Nick Mangold.

He would go on to make 164 starts across 11 seasons for the Jets in a career that was marked by seven Pro Bowl appearances and twice being named an All-Pro.

As for Ruiz, he played as a true freshman at Michigan after being a heavily recruited player out of IMG Academy in Florida. He made 10 appearances as a true freshman, including five starts at right guard.