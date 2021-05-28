Robert Saleh Addresses Possibility of Jets Signing Veteran Cornerback

The Jets' cornerback room may be young and experienced, but for right now, head coach Robert Saleh isn't looking to add a veteran presence.

Addressing the media on Thursday for the first time since the beginning of OTAs this week, Saleh was asked about the cornerbacks on this roster.

It's a group that was torn apart routinely last season, but has improved this offseason with some fresh faces from the NFL draft.

"There's a lot of work to be had," Saleh said Thursday. "Obviously they're young, they're big, and they've got great mental demeanor, they've got great intent, they want to learn, they want to do good and we've got a lot of time."

So, wouldn't the addition of a veteran to that group be beneficial? A player that's been around the league for a long time could foster growth across the entire group of young defenders in the secondary, assisting them in their development on and off the field.

While that may be true, Saleh said bringing on another cornerback right now would only take reps away from the young guys who are "starving for an opportunity."

"Right now the focus completely is on the guys we have," he explained. "We're excited about the group that we have, we really are. And we're excited to work with them. We'll cross that bridge with regards to veterans when we get to that bridge, but right now, the sole focus is just on our guys."

New York's 2021 draft class includes the likes of Duke’s Michael Carter II, Pittsburgh’s Jason Pinnock and Kentucky’s Brandin Echols. They are joining a group headlined by returning defensive backs Bless Austin, Bryce Hall, Javelin Guidry and Lamar Jackson.

Did the Jets Do Enough to Fix Their Cornerback Problem?

There are options available right now that would be able to mentor each of those players and provide Saleh with more of a stable presence against top receivers in the passing game. At least for now, it seems like the coach is comfortable with his youth movement.

After all, it is still May. The Jets could wait a little longer, continuing to provide invaluable reps to those new faces, until pouncing on a veteran capable of seamlessly sliding into the mix as the season approaches.

As this summer continues, Saleh will have a shot to observe and evaluate which corners on this roster are up to the task heading into Week 1. Who knows, maybe these internal options will improve enough with this new coaching staff that an external addition won't even be necessary.

"We've got time, and we've got a lot of opportunities for them to showcase who they are and what they what they're capable of," Saleh reiterated. "On the coaching side, we got a lot of time to help these young men get better and see if we can find one or two."

