Jets vs. Texans Live Score Updates

Zach Wilson makes his long-awaited return from a knee injury, looking to lead the Jets to their first road victory of the season on Sunday.

Can New York get the job done against a lowly opponent? Or will Houston hand Gang Green another miserable loss?

With Corey Davis and Michael Carter out, expect Elijah Moore to be targeted quite a bit by Wilson. Ty Johnson and Tevin Coleman will be leaned on out of the backfield, but if Wilson can take what the defense gives him, biding his time for the explosive plays to open in the secondary, New York's offense should be able to jump out to a commanding lead.

Then again, Houston did just beat the Titans last week and their defense has the fourth-most interceptions in the National Football League (13). It'll be a long afternoon for Wilson and the Jets' offense if the rookie starts turning the ball over, like he did before his knee injury all those weeks ago.

First Quarter

John Franklin-Myers tips a pass from Tyrod Taylor, intercepting it and returning it for 46 yards into Houston territory. An incredible opportunity for Zach Wilson to put points on the board right away...

5:34: Jets 3, Texans 0

And yet, after getting down near the goal line, New York can't find the end zone. Matt Ammendola puts the Jets on the board with a chip shot from 31 yards out.

Wilson makes his first mistake of the day, trying to shovel a pass forward. He hits Ty Johnson in the back, allowing Tavierre Thomas to snag an interception off the deflection. Looked like Wilson could've run for it (and it was a third down play with 17 yards to go, so he arguably should've just slid or thrown it away if nothing was there).