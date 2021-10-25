Jets' Rookie Jamien Sherwood Out For Season With Torn Achilles

New York Jets rookie linebacker Jamien Sherwood is out for the season after suffering a torn Achilles in Sunday's blowout loss to the New England Patriots.

Zach Wilson isn't the only rookie that will miss time after sustaining an injury against the Patriots on Sunday.

Linebacker Jamien Sherwood tore his Achilles and will miss the rest of the season, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Sherwood initially left Sunday's 54-13 loss to New England with a calf injury. The Auburn product set a new career high in the game by playing 52 snaps on defense, lining up for 68% of the Jets' defensive snaps.

Over five games this year, Sherwood has accumulated 14 tackles. The statistical production hasn't been earth-shattering for the fifth-rounder, but head coach Robert Saleh and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich have routinely praised the youngster's growth, swiftly utilizing the rookie in an expanded role—filling in for an injured C.J. Mosley on Sunday—without hesitation.

Just a few days ago, Saleh was asked specifically about what Sherwood brings to the table. He said that he's excited about the rookie's abilities and knows that above all else, Sherwood belongs at this level.

"He’s a rookie, so maybe what he lacks in experience he makes up for with his smarts, mental quickness, just an understanding of football," Saleh told reporters. "He’s going to have rookie moments, but the more he plays, the better he’s going to get, obviously. He’s one of the guys that I think is going to be a staple here for a while. He’s very talented, he studies his butt off and he is one of the, for his size right now, and he’ll get bigger when he gets an NFL offseason and meal plan, but his ability to uncoil and tackle people is one of the best in the draft, so he doesn’t give up very many leaky yards."

Sherwood was a defensive back at Auburn, making the switch over to linebacker in green and white (similar to Hamsah Nasirildeen, another member of New York's 2021 draft class).

He's also the latest key contributor on this defense to miss an extended period of time due to an injury. Defensive linemen Carl Lawson (torn Achilles) and Vinny Curry (blood disorder) are also out for the year while linebacker Jarrad Davis has yet to make his debut this season, still nursing an ankle injury.

